profile
foxstep
85
Likes
Likers
foxstep
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1595
visites since opening : 1749863
foxstep > blog
God Of War: Nouvelle vidéo "The Journey Of Kratos"
J-4

PS: Pas de Spoilers dans la vidéo.

Foxstep
    tags : video god of war j-4
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/16/2018 at 06:26 PM by foxstep
    comments (2)
    ikagura posted the 04/16/2018 at 06:32 PM
    Comme j'ai hâte mais sinon,juste un truc, personne dit rien lorsque maintenant la défilante est saturée d'infos sur GOW mais bizarrement lorsque c'était Zelda ou SSMB, ils y en avait beaucoup pour s'offusquer.
    koji posted the 04/16/2018 at 06:35 PM
    Ikagura euh y a pas enormement d'articles jtrouve.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre