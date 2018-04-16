Mike760
No Man's Sky
name : No Man's Sky
platform : Xbox One
editor : N.C
developer : Hello Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
chester
No Man’s Sky pourrait sortir le 29 juin sur Xbox One
In late March 505 Games and Hello Games announced a deal to publish the Xbox One version of No Man’s Sky at retail stores worldwide. The game’s official box art already confirmed that it will support HDR and be enhanced for the Xbox One X hardware.

According to an updated listing on Amazon.it, the game will launch June 29th for Xbox One. This is not your usual placeholder date and is definitely inside the Summer window, so there’s a good chance it’s a solid date.
https://wccftech.com/no-mans-sky-xbox-one-release-june-29/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
    negan posted the 04/16/2018 at 04:45 PM
    Non merci qu'ils gardent leurs daubasse .
    birmou posted the 04/16/2018 at 04:48 PM
    negan prends le a bas prix un peu plus tard c'est une daubasse sympathique
    warminos posted the 04/16/2018 at 04:50 PM
    negan il faut aimer la contemplation, y a pas grand chose à faire
    negan posted the 04/16/2018 at 04:53 PM
    birmou Même avec des gants de vaisselle j'y touche pas
    xslayx posted the 04/16/2018 at 04:54 PM
    On en veut pas, merci quand même
    gat posted the 04/16/2018 at 04:56 PM
    xslayx J'adore le "on". Ca sous-entend un truc du genre "On mérite mieux sur Xbox OK !?"
    ritalix posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:26 PM
    no mans sky et xbox one dans la même phrase j'ai encore du mal ^^
    dungas73 posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:27 PM
    Elle arrive quand la mise à jour ?
    gat posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:35 PM
    dungas73 Prévue pour cet été mais aucune date précise pour l'instant.
    dokou posted the 04/16/2018 at 05:40 PM
    J'étais sur le store Xbox One tout a l'heure et il y a Crash Bandicoot et Spyro le dragon dans les futures sorties et l'un a côté de l'autre. Ca m'a fait tout bizzarre
    squall0280 posted the 04/16/2018 at 06:20 PM
    negan le jeu ne ressemble plus du tout à la version day one. C'est le jeu de la gen qui fait l'objet du plus grand nombre de mises à jour gratuites !!
    dungas73 posted the 04/16/2018 at 06:32 PM
    gat okay thanks
