In late March 505 Games and Hello Games announced a deal to publish the Xbox One version of No Man’s Sky at retail stores worldwide. The game’s official box art already confirmed that it will support HDR and be enhanced for the Xbox One X hardware.



According to an updated listing on Amazon.it, the game will launch June 29th for Xbox One. This is not your usual placeholder date and is definitely inside the Summer window, so there’s a good chance it’s a solid date.