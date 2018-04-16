profile
Street Fighter V Arcade Edition: Le trailer Falke
Capcom dévoilé enfin le nouveau personnage nommé Falke, qui sera disponible le 24 Avril, voici le trailer:

    tags : trailer gameplay street fighter v arcade edition falke
    posted the 04/16/2018 at 03:01 PM by foxstep
    comments (3)
    runrunsekai posted the 04/16/2018 at 03:04 PM
    j'ai lu le trailer FAKE lol
    galneryus posted the 04/16/2018 at 03:27 PM
    runrunsekai pareil !
    koji posted the 04/16/2018 at 03:42 PM
    Runrunsekai comme tout le monde jpense mdr
