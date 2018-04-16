accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
God of War
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Computer Entertainment
genre :
action
link49
God of War sur Ps4 : Des détails sur les Patchs Day One
God of War
Voici une Information concernant le jeu God of War sur Ps4 :
Certains ayant le jeu, voici ce que corrigeront les Patchs Day One :
Il faudra environ 6.7GB pour les télécharger. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira ce vendredi, exclusivement sur Ps4...
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/god-of-war-review-thread.35649/page-267#post-6814128
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/16/2018 at 11:40 AM by
link49
comments (
13
)
shincloud
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 11:43 AM
Vive la fibre
link49
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 11:44 AM
Ça va , sur ma Ps4, ça va vite, contrairement à une autre de mes consoles. J-4...
alfb
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 11:57 AM
shincloud
Je te hais monsieur...
Putain 6Go j'en ai pour 2 heures...Je le veux et je veux aussi y jouer!
Tellement hâte!
romgamer6859
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 11:58 AM
7 go presque mais c'est une blague ! j'en ai pour 3 heures et on trouve ça normal...
link49
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 12:05 PM
Après, je pense qu'à sa sortie, tout sera regroupé en un seul patch...
koji
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 12:07 PM
C'est devenu la norme hein ..
Sinon le jeu reste surement jouable pdt le telechargement du patch non ?
alfb
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 12:07 PM
romgamer6859
Après faut relativiser il y a bien pire comme Master chief Collection ou Doom avec leurs plus de 50Go...
On sait maintenant comment ça se passe et ça va pas aller en s'arrangeant sur les prochaines gen...
leonr4
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 12:09 PM
Master chief Collection ou Doom avec leurs plus de 50Go...
+1 Tu peux même rajouter Street Fighter V avec ses majs abusives de 12 Go toutes les six semaines
dokou
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 12:12 PM
leonr4
alfb
GT Sport est pas mal aussi au niveaux nombre de majs
misterpixel
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 12:14 PM
C'est quoi les détails ?
link49
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 12:18 PM
Misterpixel
En gros, ça ajoute les Modes Performance ou Résolution sur Ps4 Pro, ça corrige divers bugs, comme au niveau de certains Succès par exemple...
volcano
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 12:35 PM
dokou
Le cas GT Sport est different puisqu'il intègre regulierement de nouveaux circuits/voitures et autres...
guiguif
posted
the 04/16/2018 at 12:40 PM
le choix du mode Perf ou reso n'est pas implanté de base dans le jeu ? Ce foutage de gueule
