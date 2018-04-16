profile
Inazuma Eleven Ares
3
Likes
Likers
name : Inazuma Eleven Ares
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Level-5
developer : Level-5
genre : simulation-RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
342
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1824
visites since opening : 1679716
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Switch] Une box pour Inazuma Eleven Ares
Une box pour Inazuma Eleven Ares qui sortira sur Switch.




Pas de date pour le moment.
ajouter une source - http://www.gamekyo.com/newsfr70128_quelques-infos-pour-inazuma-eleven-ares.html
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/16/2018 at 11:00 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (8)
    deeper posted the 04/16/2018 at 11:05 AM
    Ça va sortir pour la coupe du monde si ils sont malin level 5!
    rbz posted the 04/16/2018 at 11:11 AM
    ça sens le nouveau four de la part de level5
    kidicarus posted the 04/16/2018 at 11:14 AM
    J'aime beaucoup, mais ça fait très Street fighter.
    ryonarushima971 posted the 04/16/2018 at 11:18 AM
    J ai hate de l avoir
    sedorikku posted the 04/16/2018 at 11:19 AM
    J'aime bien la jaquette
    darkxehanort94 posted the 04/16/2018 at 11:21 AM
    Vous pouvez pas faire mieux ? ou comme d habitude avec les joueurs devant ?
    birmou posted the 04/16/2018 at 11:51 AM
    Ma body iz ready
    rendan posted the 04/16/2018 at 12:20 PM
    Cool
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre