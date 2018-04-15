profile
C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !






Bien joué





C'est certain


Ca devait arriver


beaugosse


Need


Pour ceux qui ont des chats


No words


En effet


La meilleure de la journée


Excellent


Inexplicable


Shit


MDRR


Sale


Cheat code


Ne rien dire


AAAAAAAAA


Plus de budget


ahah


PEGI 18


la CAF le mec


OUI










    posted the 04/15/2018 at 07:47 PM by kevisiano
    kevisiano posted the 04/15/2018 at 07:50 PM
    warminos zakovu kenpokan lefab88 raph64 uga marchand2sable killia amassous rulian sangotrunks escobar ramses squall63 e3ologue shinz0 warminos gat
    superbiidou posted the 04/15/2018 at 07:56 PM
    Les legos
    zakovu posted the 04/15/2018 at 08:07 PM
    Kevisiano Je sens que tu as aidé à la contribution de plantage d'arbre ^^
    lefab88 posted the 04/15/2018 at 08:08 PM
    la dernière ^^
    kenpokan posted the 04/15/2018 at 08:11 PM
    kevisiano Du très bon ce dimanche
    spontexes posted the 04/15/2018 at 08:12 PM
    kevisiano posted the 04/15/2018 at 08:13 PM
    zakovu enfoiré
    superbiidou lefab88 kenpokan spontexes régalez vous les gars
    sora78 posted the 04/15/2018 at 08:17 PM
    zakovu posted the 04/15/2018 at 08:21 PM
    Kevisiano Comme toujours, merci encore pour cette chronique
    coco98bis posted the 04/15/2018 at 08:30 PM
    Excellent, la dernière, j'suis mort.
    bliss02 posted the 04/15/2018 at 08:34 PM
    mishinho posted the 04/15/2018 at 08:35 PM
    Putain windows je suis mdddrrr
    angelsduck posted the 04/15/2018 at 08:36 PM
    Pour le coup de téléphone fixe et du SMS il n'y a aucun soucis, on peu envoyer un sms sur un fixe il sera dicté vocalement. Cette option existe depuis plus de 15 ans.
    osiris posted the 04/15/2018 at 08:38 PM
    Mdr un bon cru
    kevisiano posted the 04/15/2018 at 08:43 PM
    angelsduck exact mais ils auraient pu changer ça comme image sur la pub lol

    mishinho elle m'a retourné mec

    osiris thx
    keima posted the 04/15/2018 at 08:56 PM
    Mdr talheure j'ai tapé One Plus 6 aussi mdr
    minbox posted the 04/15/2018 at 09:02 PM
    Windows
    e3ologue posted the 04/15/2018 at 09:03 PM
    Non mais windows, surtout que moins t'as le temps et plus les MAJ sont longues
