kevisiano
blog
C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !
Bien joué
C'est certain
Ca devait arriver
beaugosse
Need
Pour ceux qui ont des chats
No words
En effet
La meilleure de la journée
Excellent
Inexplicable
Shit
MDRR
Sale
Cheat code
Ne rien dire
AAAAAAAAA
Plus de budget
ahah
PEGI 18
la CAF le mec
OUI
18
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/15/2018 at 07:47 PM by kevisiano
kevisiano
comments (18)
18
)
kevisiano
posted
the 04/15/2018 at 07:50 PM
warminos
zakovu
kenpokan
lefab88
raph64
uga
marchand2sable
killia
amassous
rulian
sangotrunks
escobar
ramses
squall63
e3ologue
shinz0
warminos
gat
superbiidou
posted
the 04/15/2018 at 07:56 PM
Les legos
zakovu
posted
the 04/15/2018 at 08:07 PM
Kevisiano
Je sens que tu as aidé à la contribution de plantage d'arbre ^^
lefab88
posted
the 04/15/2018 at 08:08 PM
la dernière ^^
kenpokan
posted
the 04/15/2018 at 08:11 PM
kevisiano
Du très bon ce dimanche
spontexes
posted
the 04/15/2018 at 08:12 PM
kevisiano
posted
the 04/15/2018 at 08:13 PM
zakovu
enfoiré
superbiidou
lefab88
kenpokan
spontexes
régalez vous les gars
sora78
posted
the 04/15/2018 at 08:17 PM
zakovu
posted
the 04/15/2018 at 08:21 PM
Kevisiano
Comme toujours, merci encore pour cette chronique
coco98bis
posted
the 04/15/2018 at 08:30 PM
Excellent, la dernière, j'suis mort.
bliss02
posted
the 04/15/2018 at 08:34 PM
mishinho
posted
the 04/15/2018 at 08:35 PM
Putain windows je suis mdddrrr
angelsduck
posted
the 04/15/2018 at 08:36 PM
Pour le coup de téléphone fixe et du SMS il n'y a aucun soucis, on peu envoyer un sms sur un fixe il sera dicté vocalement. Cette option existe depuis plus de 15 ans.
osiris
posted
the 04/15/2018 at 08:38 PM
Mdr
un bon cru
kevisiano
posted
the 04/15/2018 at 08:43 PM
angelsduck
exact mais ils auraient pu changer ça comme image sur la pub lol
mishinho
elle m'a retourné mec
osiris
thx
keima
posted
the 04/15/2018 at 08:56 PM
Mdr talheure j'ai tapé One Plus 6 aussi mdr
minbox
posted
the 04/15/2018 at 09:02 PM
Windows
e3ologue
posted
the 04/15/2018 at 09:03 PM
Non mais windows, surtout que moins t'as le temps et plus les MAJ sont longues
