Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
link49
Achat Ps4 : Pour patienter jusqu'à la sortie de God of War
Achats
J'ai acheté tout à l'heure le jeu Yakuza 6 :
Ça me permet de peaufiner ma petite Collection :
Et ça me permettra de patienter jusqu'à vendredi prochain...
Source :
member15179.html
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/14/2018 at 11:04 PM by
link49
comments (
6
)
kpax69
posted
the 04/14/2018 at 11:06 PM
j'attends mon exemplaire que j'ai preco chez amazon .....
link49
posted
the 04/14/2018 at 11:12 PM
Je l'installerais tout à l'heure. Ça devrait aller vie car j'ai gardé la Démo...
ioop
posted
the 04/14/2018 at 11:17 PM
J'y ai joué à sa sortie au japon, c'est mon jeu de l'année 2016. Patienter jusqu'à vendredi prochain ? Pour faire le tour de Yakuza 6, c'est 40/50 heures (pour ma part 50h) ... tu peux t'y mettre dès maintenant
link49
posted
the 04/14/2018 at 11:18 PM
Ioop
J'ai pris un peu d'avance en finissant la Démo...
ioop
posted
the 04/14/2018 at 11:30 PM
Trop long l'attente du Yakuza 7. Après le 6 en novembre 2016, plus aucun Yakuza pour moi, ça m'intéresse pas les Kiwami etc ... J'attends le 7 (sans Kiryu
pour la fin de l'année au Japon ? j'y crois pas trop mais bon, on verra au TGS si on peut avoir un petit teaser/trailer ... Un conseil, finis le car (pour ma part), la fin mérite d'être vue ^^ et il y a des très bon passages tout au long du jeu
innelan
posted
the 04/14/2018 at 11:40 PM
Est ce qu'il diffère qu moins un peu des autres ? j'adore yakuza et les scénarios sont géniaux mais cest vraument répétitif, alors en faire deux dans l'année...
