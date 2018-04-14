Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Yakuza 6
link49
link49
Achat Ps4 : Pour patienter jusqu'à la sortie de God of War
Achats


J'ai acheté tout à l'heure le jeu Yakuza 6 :



Ça me permet de peaufiner ma petite Collection :



Et ça me permettra de patienter jusqu'à vendredi prochain...

Source : member15179.html
    posted the 04/14/2018 at 11:04 PM by link49
    comments (6)
    kpax69 posted the 04/14/2018 at 11:06 PM
    j'attends mon exemplaire que j'ai preco chez amazon .....
    link49 posted the 04/14/2018 at 11:12 PM
    Je l’installerais tout à l'heure. Ça devrait aller vie car j'ai gardé la Démo...
    ioop posted the 04/14/2018 at 11:17 PM
    J'y ai joué à sa sortie au japon, c'est mon jeu de l'année 2016. Patienter jusqu'à vendredi prochain ? Pour faire le tour de Yakuza 6, c'est 40/50 heures (pour ma part 50h) ... tu peux t'y mettre dès maintenant
    link49 posted the 04/14/2018 at 11:18 PM
    Ioop J'ai pris un peu d'avance en finissant la Démo...
    ioop posted the 04/14/2018 at 11:30 PM
    Trop long l'attente du Yakuza 7. Après le 6 en novembre 2016, plus aucun Yakuza pour moi, ça m'intéresse pas les Kiwami etc ... J'attends le 7 (sans Kiryu pour la fin de l'année au Japon ? j'y crois pas trop mais bon, on verra au TGS si on peut avoir un petit teaser/trailer ... Un conseil, finis le car (pour ma part), la fin mérite d'être vue ^^ et il y a des très bon passages tout au long du jeu
    innelan posted the 04/14/2018 at 11:40 PM
    Est ce qu'il diffère qu moins un peu des autres ? j'adore yakuza et les scénarios sont géniaux mais cest vraument répétitif, alors en faire deux dans l'année...
