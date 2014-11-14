Subscribers to Microsoft's Game Pass service (which offers access the an increasing catalog of Xbox One games for a fee) can look forward to playing through most of the Halo series for a relatively low price soon, as Halo: The Master Chief Collection hits game pass.



The news was revealed by an ad for the service from Microsoft, which showed a user grabbing titles from the service as though they were fast-food meals in a bag. The Master Chief collection was among them, confirming the game is headed to the service joining all of Microsoft's current (like Sea of Thieves) and upcoming (like Crackdown 3) console exclusives.

http://www.gameinformer.com/themes/blogs/generic/post.aspx?WeblogApp=news&y=2018&m=04&d=14&WeblogPostName=halo-the-master-chief-collection-coming-to-xbox-game-pass&GroupKeys=