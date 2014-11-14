Mike760
name : Halo Master Chief Collection
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : 343 Industries
genre : compilation
european release date : 11/14/2014
us release date : 11/11/2014
Xbox Game Pass : Halo: The Master Chief Collection sera présent
Subscribers to Microsoft's Game Pass service (which offers access the an increasing catalog of Xbox One games for a fee) can look forward to playing through most of the Halo series for a relatively low price soon, as Halo: The Master Chief Collection hits game pass.

The news was revealed by an ad for the service from Microsoft, which showed a user grabbing titles from the service as though they were fast-food meals in a bag. The Master Chief collection was among them, confirming the game is headed to the service joining all of Microsoft's current (like Sea of Thieves) and upcoming (like Crackdown 3) console exclusives.
http://www.gameinformer.com/themes/blogs/generic/post.aspx?WeblogApp=news&y=2018&m=04&d=14&WeblogPostName=halo-the-master-chief-collection-coming-to-xbox-game-pass&GroupKeys=
https://twitter.com/Xbox/status/985231221138403328?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
    posted the 04/14/2018 at 08:41 PM
    comments (2)
    kazokai7 posted the 04/14/2018 at 08:48 PM
    Halo mcc et state of decay 2 propres pour le mois de mai.
    stardustx posted the 04/14/2018 at 08:48 PM
    au point ou ils en sont ils devraient le sortir sur pc (et le 5 aussi)
