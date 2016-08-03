The Division on Xbox One X Pushes Almost 44% More Pixels Than on PS4 Pro



YouTube channel VG Tech published a detailed tech analysis yesterday, though, mainly with regards to pixel count. According to his findings, The Division uses dynamic resolution when needed on Xbox One X (just as it does on PlayStation 4 Pro) with the lowest native pixel count being 3290×1850. However, most of the time The Division actually runs at native 4K resolution (3840×2160) on Xbox One X, which is rather impressive considering the detailed open world created by Ubisoft Massive.



By comparison, PlayStation 4 Pro very rarely manages native 4K. VG Tech found the lowest resolution on PS4 Pro to be 2432×1368, while the average resolution in gameplay scenes is approximately 2880×1620. That’s quite the gap with the Xbox One X’s most common occurrence; in fact, as you may know native 4K resolution translates to over 8 million pixels while 2880×1620 equates to a little over 4.6 million pixels, that is to say a pixel count advantage of approximately 44% for Microsoft’s console.



