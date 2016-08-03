Mike760
all
Xbox One X : The Division tourne en 4K natif
The Division on Xbox One X Pushes Almost 44% More Pixels Than on PS4 Pro

YouTube channel VG Tech published a detailed tech analysis yesterday, though, mainly with regards to pixel count. According to his findings, The Division uses dynamic resolution when needed on Xbox One X (just as it does on PlayStation 4 Pro) with the lowest native pixel count being 3290×1850. However, most of the time The Division actually runs at native 4K resolution (3840×2160) on Xbox One X, which is rather impressive considering the detailed open world created by Ubisoft Massive.

By comparison, PlayStation 4 Pro very rarely manages native 4K. VG Tech found the lowest resolution on PS4 Pro to be 2432×1368, while the average resolution in gameplay scenes is approximately 2880×1620. That’s quite the gap with the Xbox One X’s most common occurrence; in fact, as you may know native 4K resolution translates to over 8 million pixels while 2880×1620 equates to a little over 4.6 million pixels, that is to say a pixel count advantage of approximately 44% for Microsoft’s console.

https://wccftech.com/the-division-xbox-one-x/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
    posted the 04/14/2018 at 07:56 PM by chester
    comments (7)
    kinectical posted the 04/14/2018 at 08:00 PM
    Ca se voyais que la reso étais plus élevé que sur Pro ont profitent vraiment de tout les petit détails de ce monde créé par Ubi
    negan posted the 04/14/2018 at 08:01 PM
    Rien d'anormal pour la console la plus puissante du monde .

    Reste les exclus maintenant
    draculax posted the 04/14/2018 at 08:03 PM
    Normal la console est sortie 1 an après la pro. Beau boulot Microsoft pour ce monstre
    skuldleif posted the 04/14/2018 at 08:07 PM
    si l'e3 est bon je penserai a l'upgrade ,sinon jattendrai de voir la gueule de RDR 2 sur ma pauvre One S (je ne tolererai pas de "flou",pas envie de passer des centaines dheure sur un jeu "flou")
    osiris posted the 04/14/2018 at 08:19 PM
    skuldleif pourquoi l'E3? C'est les même jeux qui sortent sur S ou X, franchement si tu pense à 1 upgrade, prend plutôt une PS4pro...
    skuldleif posted the 04/14/2018 at 08:33 PM
    osiris jai du gamepass/gold jusquen sept 2020 donc les multiplat je les fais dans tout les cas sur xbox
    leoptymus posted the 04/14/2018 at 08:36 PM
    La one x est une excellente console .
