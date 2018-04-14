profile
all
Un chat qui vend des patates douces..
Hé bah ouais,c'est pas banal ça...bon ça c'est fait.

    posted the 04/14/2018 at 01:43 PM by kurosama
    comments (3)
    chiotgamer posted the 04/14/2018 at 02:04 PM
    La classe
    chiotgamer posted the 04/14/2018 at 02:06 PM
    En vrai le pauvre ça doit pas être simple
    stardustx posted the 04/14/2018 at 02:27 PM
    j'aurais ça près de chez moi j'irais tous les jour
