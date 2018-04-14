« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry > blog
Milos Forman est mort.

( 1932-2018 )

Il est le réalisateur de :

2 oscars du meilleur réalisateur pour : Vol au-dessus d'un nid de coucou et Amadeus



Le monde
    posted the 04/14/2018 at 11:03 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    kurosama posted the 04/14/2018 at 11:05 AM
    Né en 1932 par contre.Rip.
    driver posted the 04/14/2018 at 11:07 AM
    Deux films à voir au moins dix fois dans sa vie.
    driver posted the 04/14/2018 at 11:08 AM
    Mes hommages au Monsieur. ^^
    sedorikku posted the 04/14/2018 at 11:09 AM
    Amadeus m'avait marqué quand j'étais jeune.
    maxleresistant posted the 04/14/2018 at 11:10 AM
    Un grand génie.
    galneryus posted the 04/14/2018 at 11:17 AM
    il a bien vécu ! très très bon réalisateur !
    dokou posted the 04/14/2018 at 11:28 AM
    driver Amadeus en version cinéma, pas en Director'cut !!!!!!!!!
