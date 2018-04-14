profile
pokemongogogo > blog
Jouez aux jeux Pokémon téléchargés
Bonjour,
c'est pour vous partager un blog, qui m'a aidé de jouer aux jeux Pokemon USUL gratuitement !!
voilà le lien.
En espérant que ça serait utile pour vous tous.
    tags : jeux pokemon pokemon usul
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/14/2018 at 09:40 AM by pokemongogogo
    comments (3)
    masharu posted the 04/14/2018 at 09:42 AM
    Et ça n'est vraiment pas utile pour les gens qui ont développé ce jeu, pour les personnes qui soutiennent ces créations, et les personnes qui ont tout simplement acheté ce jeu.
    ekibyo posted the 04/14/2018 at 09:45 AM
    C'est pas ce qu'on appelle sur ce site de l'incitation au piratage ?
    temporell posted the 04/14/2018 at 09:46 AM
    a dans une semaine
