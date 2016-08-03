profile
The Division
name : The Division
platform : Xbox One
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Massive Entertainment
genre : multiplayer
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 03/08/2016
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
kurosama
kurosama
kurosama > blog
The Division se montre sur Xbox One X
The Division dans sa version "upgrade" 4k sur X.
    posted the 04/13/2018 at 10:31 PM by kurosama
    kinectical posted the 04/13/2018 at 10:37 PM
    Je joue sur ma X il est tellement propre et fluide et les nouveau effets de lumière et et reflets rende le jeu tellement beau j’ai bien fait d’attendre pour y rejouer
