accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
82
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
playstation2008
,
leonr4
,
ravyxxs
,
yamy
,
linuxclan
,
kazuu
,
lordguyver
,
diablass59
,
genzzo
,
jwolf
,
link49
,
lanni
,
e3payne
,
eldren
,
leroux
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kira93
,
shanks
,
racsnk
,
anakaris
,
sonilka
,
furtifdor
,
cort
,
trungz
,
vfries
,
kurosama
,
kevisiano
,
jojoplay4
,
lez93
,
toctoc
,
vithia
,
fullbuster
,
ellie
,
spawnini
,
serialgamer7
,
hado78
,
milo42
,
sedorikku
,
kenshuiin
,
lockelamorra35
,
kenpokan
,
jumeau
,
wanda
,
aiolia081
,
escobar
,
koopa
,
belzebut
,
ghostspartacus
,
kisukesan
,
jozen15
,
sora78
,
redmi31
,
jenicris
,
docteurdeggman
,
rayzorx09
,
misterpixel
,
mickurt
,
onyjinnkenobi
,
goldmen33
,
tizoc
,
oboro
,
tolgafury
,
coco6767
,
roxloud
,
killia
,
gantzeur
,
biboys
,
torotoro59
,
eduardos
,
infamousdvl
,
sauronsg
,
kali
,
awamy02
,
marchand2sable
,
gamekyo
,
liquidus00
,
binou87
,
kakazu
,
koji
,
chester
,
aros
name :
God of War
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Computer Entertainment
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
333
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
lemillion
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
aros
,
boby3600
,
koriyu
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
bisba
,
link80
,
styxgaming
,
flom
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
sedorikku
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
link571
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
shigeryu
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
gamekyo
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
kyojoueur
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
slyder
,
narustorm
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
warminos
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
onyjinnkenobi
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
escobar
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
yogfei
,
edgar
,
davydems
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
vyse05
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
lunaya
,
awamy02
,
arjunakhan
,
uit
,
choupiloutre
,
danceterialg
,
facaw
,
gareauxloups
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
16334
visites since opening :
18415829
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Darksiders
Kingdom Hearts
Red Dead Redemption
The Legend of Zelda
Pokemon
Uncharted
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Ryse
Saints Row
God of War
Super Smash Bros
Xenoblade Chronicles
Gears of War
Mass Effect
The Witcher
Resident Evil
Dragon Quest
Metacritic : Le duel The Last of US/God of War sur Ps4
Ps4
Voici une Information autour du jeu God of War sur Ps4 et The Last of US Remastered :
Et voilà, God of War sur Ps4 gagne un point et voit sa moyenne passée à 95/100. Il égalise l'exclusivité Ps4 la mieux notée à ce jour :
Reste à voir si les autres notes pourront le faire passer devant définitivement…
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/god-of-war-review-thread.35649/page-163#post-6717334
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/13/2018 at 05:26 PM by
link49
comments (
29
)
guiguif
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 05:27 PM
Merci pour cette magnifique update
darkxehanort94
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 05:28 PM
C' est l' heure duuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu Duel !
predagogue
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 05:29 PM
eldrick
uit
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 05:30 PM
oh fuck!!
foxstep
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 05:31 PM
Ok
link49
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 05:31 PM
Après, je pense que le jeu qui pourra faire mieux en tant qu'exclusivité Ps4, c'est le jeu The Last of US : Part 2...
beppop
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 05:32 PM
zekk
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 05:34 PM
Pourquoi vouloir des duels pour tout ?
eldrick
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 05:35 PM
predagogue
La moyenne n'est pas encore stabilisé :3
darkxehanort94
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 05:35 PM
link49
Comment ose tu sous estimer Kingdom Hearts ! il as 100 sur 100 .
sora78
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 05:36 PM
Le jeu le mieux noté de la PS4 c'est GTA V à 97/100
sora78
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 05:37 PM
Bordel j'ai vu ça sur ResetEra
Hold the score!
Hold the score!
Hold de score!
Hold e scor!
Ho'd e or!
Hodor!
link49
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 05:40 PM
darkxehanort94
Il sort aussi sur Xbox One...
darkxehanort94
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 05:42 PM
link49
Pas grave , ca sera aussi le meilleure jeu de la Xbox One , et de la Switch quand il sortiras dessus 2 ans plus tard .
misterpixel
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 05:46 PM
TLOU c’est 95 meta mais avec 98, pour le moment c’est plus fort, là je pense que GOW ne pourra pas plus. Par contre il peut descendre. Par contre assez étrange de ne voir aucune note moyenne ( en jaune ) avec un aussi grand score et nombre de notes, il l’est le seul pour le moment il me semble. A voir si il gardera ses 95.
La refonte de la licence aura été un réel succès !
link49
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 05:47 PM
darkxehanort94
Pas sûr qu'il ait de si bonnes notes, mais on en sait jamais...
misterpixel
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 05:48 PM
Beaucoup de "par contre"
je viens de capter
ouroboros4
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 06:02 PM
95 c'est donc bien un jeu d'exception que l'ont ne vois que très rarement.
dedad
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 06:04 PM
Rare de voir un jeu montée le metascore après autant de test.
link49
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 06:06 PM
sora78
Exact, j'ai oublié de préciser exclusivité...
misterpixel
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 06:08 PM
sora78
GTA V a moins de notes faut dire aussi, et je suis étonné d’ailleurs que 58 notes sur la gen où il est sortit et 68 sur PS4. Bizarre...
barberousse
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 06:09 PM
TLOU n’est pas un jeu PS4.
whookid
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 06:15 PM
sora78
Ptdr!
kuroni
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 06:16 PM
barberousse
Comme Zelda BotW est un jeu Wii U. :3
misterpixel
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 06:20 PM
barberousse
Ah ouais ? Qu’est-ce que c’est ça ? Qu’est-ce que c’est ça ?
http://image.jeuxvideo.com/images/jaquettes/00052332/jaquette-the-last-of-us-remastered-playstation-4-ps4-cover-avant-g-1397063678.jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Jl0SAuqDPh8
0:28"
excervecyanide
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 06:26 PM
L'image moderne que sony se forge lentement a débuté avec le premier uncharted et mine de rien en faisant évoluer la sauce, en amplifiant toujours les qualités et en l'adaptant à différent genre, on arrive avec 2 des meilleurs jeux en ce gow et tlou... tlou 2 amènera le genre à un autre sommet et je crois que tlou 2 sera lancé à la fois sur ps5 et ps4 comme le fut zelda
misterpixel
81 notes mec... gtav n'est pas un jeu de cette génération
http://www.gamerankings.com/xbox360/933037-grand-theft-auto-iv/articles.html
barberousse
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 06:29 PM
kuroni
Ben a la limite les 2 versions sont sorties en même temps, et je suis pas sûr que la Switch puisse faire beaucoup mieux.
misterpixel
Un jeu PS3 porté sur PS4. Donc un jeu PS3.
misterpixel
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 06:34 PM
barberousse
Je sais, je rigolais.
excervecyanide
http://www.metacritic.com/game/xbox-360/grand-theft-auto-v
leonr4
posted
the 04/13/2018 at 06:45 PM
Je l'ai déjà dit hier le jeu était plus proche des 95/100 que des 93/100 le seul bémol c'est que métacritic on sait tous ce que ça vaut car ils ne recensent pas tous les tests et ça vaut pour tous les jeux, pareil sur opencritic le jeu est plus proche aussi des 96/100 mais bon difficile de savoir avec précision vu qu'ils manquent pas mal de reviews des sites connus non prises en compte
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Hold the score!
Hold the score!
Hold de score!
Hold e scor!
Ho'd e or!
Hodor!
La refonte de la licence aura été un réel succès !
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Jl0SAuqDPh8 0:28"
misterpixel 81 notes mec... gtav n'est pas un jeu de cette génération http://www.gamerankings.com/xbox360/933037-grand-theft-auto-iv/articles.html
misterpixel Un jeu PS3 porté sur PS4. Donc un jeu PS3.