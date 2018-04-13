Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
God of War
82
Likes
Likers
name : God of War
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action
link49
333
Likes
Likers
link49
Metacritic : Le duel The Last of US/God of War sur Ps4
Ps4




Voici une Information autour du jeu God of War sur Ps4 et The Last of US Remastered :



Et voilà, God of War sur Ps4 gagne un point et voit sa moyenne passée à 95/100. Il égalise l'exclusivité Ps4 la mieux notée à ce jour :



Reste à voir si les autres notes pourront le faire passer devant définitivement…

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/god-of-war-review-thread.35649/page-163#post-6717334
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/13/2018 at 05:26 PM by link49
    comments (29)
    guiguif posted the 04/13/2018 at 05:27 PM
    Merci pour cette magnifique update
    darkxehanort94 posted the 04/13/2018 at 05:28 PM
    C' est l' heure duuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu Duel !
    predagogue posted the 04/13/2018 at 05:29 PM
    eldrick
    uit posted the 04/13/2018 at 05:30 PM
    oh fuck!!
    foxstep posted the 04/13/2018 at 05:31 PM
    Ok
    link49 posted the 04/13/2018 at 05:31 PM
    Après, je pense que le jeu qui pourra faire mieux en tant qu'exclusivité Ps4, c'est le jeu The Last of US : Part 2...
    beppop posted the 04/13/2018 at 05:32 PM
    zekk posted the 04/13/2018 at 05:34 PM
    Pourquoi vouloir des duels pour tout ?
    eldrick posted the 04/13/2018 at 05:35 PM
    predagogue La moyenne n'est pas encore stabilisé :3
    darkxehanort94 posted the 04/13/2018 at 05:35 PM
    link49 Comment ose tu sous estimer Kingdom Hearts ! il as 100 sur 100 .
    sora78 posted the 04/13/2018 at 05:36 PM
    Le jeu le mieux noté de la PS4 c'est GTA V à 97/100
    sora78 posted the 04/13/2018 at 05:37 PM
    Bordel j'ai vu ça sur ResetEra

    Hold the score!
    Hold the score!
    Hold de score!
    Hold e scor!
    Ho'd e or!
    Hodor!
    link49 posted the 04/13/2018 at 05:40 PM
    darkxehanort94 Il sort aussi sur Xbox One...
    darkxehanort94 posted the 04/13/2018 at 05:42 PM
    link49 Pas grave , ca sera aussi le meilleure jeu de la Xbox One , et de la Switch quand il sortiras dessus 2 ans plus tard .
    misterpixel posted the 04/13/2018 at 05:46 PM
    TLOU c’est 95 meta mais avec 98, pour le moment c’est plus fort, là je pense que GOW ne pourra pas plus. Par contre il peut descendre. Par contre assez étrange de ne voir aucune note moyenne ( en jaune ) avec un aussi grand score et nombre de notes, il l’est le seul pour le moment il me semble. A voir si il gardera ses 95.

    La refonte de la licence aura été un réel succès !
    link49 posted the 04/13/2018 at 05:47 PM
    darkxehanort94 Pas sûr qu'il ait de si bonnes notes, mais on en sait jamais...
    misterpixel posted the 04/13/2018 at 05:48 PM
    Beaucoup de "par contre" je viens de capter
    ouroboros4 posted the 04/13/2018 at 06:02 PM
    95 c'est donc bien un jeu d'exception que l'ont ne vois que très rarement.
    dedad posted the 04/13/2018 at 06:04 PM
    Rare de voir un jeu montée le metascore après autant de test.
    link49 posted the 04/13/2018 at 06:06 PM
    sora78 Exact, j'ai oublié de préciser exclusivité...
    misterpixel posted the 04/13/2018 at 06:08 PM
    sora78 GTA V a moins de notes faut dire aussi, et je suis étonné d’ailleurs que 58 notes sur la gen où il est sortit et 68 sur PS4. Bizarre...
    barberousse posted the 04/13/2018 at 06:09 PM
    TLOU n’est pas un jeu PS4.
    whookid posted the 04/13/2018 at 06:15 PM
    sora78 Ptdr!
    kuroni posted the 04/13/2018 at 06:16 PM
    barberousse Comme Zelda BotW est un jeu Wii U. :3
    misterpixel posted the 04/13/2018 at 06:20 PM
    barberousse Ah ouais ? Qu’est-ce que c’est ça ? Qu’est-ce que c’est ça ? http://image.jeuxvideo.com/images/jaquettes/00052332/jaquette-the-last-of-us-remastered-playstation-4-ps4-cover-avant-g-1397063678.jpg

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Jl0SAuqDPh8 0:28"
    excervecyanide posted the 04/13/2018 at 06:26 PM
    L'image moderne que sony se forge lentement a débuté avec le premier uncharted et mine de rien en faisant évoluer la sauce, en amplifiant toujours les qualités et en l'adaptant à différent genre, on arrive avec 2 des meilleurs jeux en ce gow et tlou... tlou 2 amènera le genre à un autre sommet et je crois que tlou 2 sera lancé à la fois sur ps5 et ps4 comme le fut zelda

    misterpixel 81 notes mec... gtav n'est pas un jeu de cette génération http://www.gamerankings.com/xbox360/933037-grand-theft-auto-iv/articles.html
    barberousse posted the 04/13/2018 at 06:29 PM
    kuroni Ben a la limite les 2 versions sont sorties en même temps, et je suis pas sûr que la Switch puisse faire beaucoup mieux.

    misterpixel Un jeu PS3 porté sur PS4. Donc un jeu PS3.
    misterpixel posted the 04/13/2018 at 06:34 PM
    barberousse Je sais, je rigolais. excervecyanide http://www.metacritic.com/game/xbox-360/grand-theft-auto-v
    leonr4 posted the 04/13/2018 at 06:45 PM
    Je l'ai déjà dit hier le jeu était plus proche des 95/100 que des 93/100 le seul bémol c'est que métacritic on sait tous ce que ça vaut car ils ne recensent pas tous les tests et ça vaut pour tous les jeux, pareil sur opencritic le jeu est plus proche aussi des 96/100 mais bon difficile de savoir avec précision vu qu'ils manquent pas mal de reviews des sites connus non prises en compte
