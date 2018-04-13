profile
Soul Calibur VI: Trailer Siegfried avec les voix Japs
C'est largement meixu que la version US je trouve:

Foxstep
    posted the 04/13/2018 at 04:56 PM by foxstep
    comments (1)
    mercure7 posted the 04/13/2018 at 05:25 PM
    Et là, ça va de suite mieux ... Mon Seiyuu préféré de tous les temps
