ajouter un titre
profile
jenicris
46
Likes
Likers
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 486
visites since opening : 647159
jenicris > blog
all
Le trio magique de Death Stranding, en mode tranquille


https://mobile.twitter.com/Kaizerkunkun/status/984823957982359552?s=19
    tags :
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/13/2018 at 04:20 PM by jenicris
    comments (6)
    melkaba posted the 04/13/2018 at 04:22 PM
    Le charisme !
    marchand2sable posted the 04/13/2018 at 04:24 PM
    La team > all
    linkald posted the 04/13/2018 at 04:24 PM
    Ah ah ah, cette dream team ^^
    Fait tourné le pétard Koji !!!
    gantzeur posted the 04/13/2018 at 04:25 PM
    allez les collégiens , on arrête de fumé des gitane et on retourne en SVT
    tolgafury posted the 04/13/2018 at 04:33 PM
    La Dream team !
    axlrose posted the 04/13/2018 at 04:38 PM
    Allez bosser ! Pour réussir ses examens à la fin de l’année, c'est mieux de les réviser.
    Il n'y aura pas d'examen en chocolat dans la République.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre