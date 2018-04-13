profile
Persona 5 : Dancing Star Night
Persona 5 : Dancing Star Night
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Atlus
developer : Atlus
genre : music
other versions :
sora78
sora78
sora78 > blog
Persona 5: Dancing Star Night - L'opening est là !!!
Exclusivités PS4






Et en bonus l'opening de Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night !

PersonaCentral - /
    posted the 04/13/2018 at 08:24 AM by sora78
    comments (2)
    rbz posted the 04/13/2018 at 09:04 AM
    pas fan des redesign de vêtement , certains sont vraiment pas stylé.
    l'op est bien réalisé, la zick pas ouf, je préfère le remix de l'op de P3D alors qu'il est pas fou non plus
    danceterialg posted the 04/13/2018 at 11:02 AM
    Vivement la date EU.
