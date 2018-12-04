L'ost Piano du jeu sortira le 25 avril au Japon!
L'OST contiendrait les pistes suivantes:
Piano: Weight of the World (Arranged by Dai Sakakibara)
Piano: Amusement Park (Arranged by marasy)
Piano: A Beautiful Song (Arranged by Keigo Hoashi)
Piano: City Ruins (Arranged by akisai)
Piano: Dependent Weakling (Arranged by Mariko Taguchi)
Piano: Peaceful Sleep (Arranged by Yasumasa Kumagai)
Piano: Copied City (Arranged by Yabuki Taku)
Piano: Voice of no Return (Arranged by akisai)
Piano: Bipolar Nightmare (Arranged by Ryota Kikuchi)
Piano: The Tower (Arranged by Yasumasa Kumagai)
Piano: The Sound of the End (Arranged by Duke of Pianeet)
Piano: Vague Hope (Arranged by Keigo Hoashi)
Vous pouvez écouter les extraits des musiques sur le site officiel Voici le lien pour les écouter
http://www.square-enix.co.jp/music/sem/page/nier/automata_piano/
Sinon j'en profite, j'ai trouvé un cover traduit en français de Weight of the world particulièrement réussi https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_19HcLe0_s