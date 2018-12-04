L'ost Piano du jeu sortira le 25 avril au Japon!L'OST contiendrait les pistes suivantes:Piano: Weight of the World (Arranged by Dai Sakakibara)Piano: Amusement Park (Arranged by marasy)Piano: A Beautiful Song (Arranged by Keigo Hoashi)Piano: City Ruins (Arranged by akisai)Piano: Dependent Weakling (Arranged by Mariko Taguchi)Piano: Peaceful Sleep (Arranged by Yasumasa Kumagai)Piano: Copied City (Arranged by Yabuki Taku)Piano: Voice of no Return (Arranged by akisai)Piano: Bipolar Nightmare (Arranged by Ryota Kikuchi)Piano: The Tower (Arranged by Yasumasa Kumagai)Piano: The Sound of the End (Arranged by Duke of Pianeet)Piano: Vague Hope (Arranged by Keigo Hoashi)Vous pouvez écouter les extraits des musiques sur le site officiel Voici le lien pour les écouter