Phil Spencer trolle Santa Monica pour God of War

Vous y aviez cru n'est-ce pas ?
J-8 bowdel.

    posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:40 PM by gat
    comments (10)
    kazokai7 posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:44 PM
    Qu'il s'inspire de HZD et GOW IV pour fable 4.

    Soit disant la ligne éditorial de MS est passer de "je sais tous" a "J'apprends de mes erreurs et j'essaie de m'améliorer"
    negan posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:44 PM
    Ta intérêt a avoir Fable dans les cartons le gros Spencer sinon je vais m'occuper de ton Inside et ça sera Xbox.
    goldmen33 posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:44 PM
    Crackdown 3 va mettre tout le monde d'accord aussi!
    birmou posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:46 PM
    negan
    driver posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:47 PM
    goldmen33

    Je pense qu'il met déjà tout le monde d'accord...
    goldmen33 posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:47 PM
    driver sur le Claude c'est sûr!
    darksly posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:48 PM
    Mais le multi c'est l'avenir donc le solo ça pu comme le pet que j'ai lâché dans la file d'attente à carouf ...bon si ça cartonne ms va changer d'avis j'espère
    darkxehanort94 posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:49 PM
    Microsoft devrait être plus Humble ! Leur dernier Jeu de l Année date de quand déjà ?
    driver posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:51 PM
    darkxehanort94

    Forza Horizon 3 ou Ori...

    Les deux grands jeux de la machine.
    misterpixel posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:52 PM
    Classe, par contre ce tweet m’a tué https://mobile.twitter.com/Onizuka24245071/status/984500799328997376
