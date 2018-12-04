accueil
10 / 08 / 2016
articles :
1820
visites since opening :
1961114
gat
> blog
Phil Spencer trolle Santa Monica pour God of War
Vous y aviez cru n'est-ce pas ?
J-8 bowdel.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:40 PM by
gat
comments (
10
)
kazokai7
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 06:44 PM
Qu'il s'inspire de HZD et GOW IV pour fable 4.
Soit disant la ligne éditorial de MS est passer de "je sais tous" a "J'apprends de mes erreurs et j'essaie de m'améliorer"
negan
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 06:44 PM
Ta intérêt a avoir Fable dans les cartons le gros Spencer sinon je vais m'occuper de ton Inside et ça sera Xbox.
goldmen33
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 06:44 PM
Crackdown 3 va mettre tout le monde d'accord aussi!
birmou
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 06:46 PM
negan
driver
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 06:47 PM
goldmen33
Je pense qu'il met déjà tout le monde d'accord...
goldmen33
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 06:47 PM
driver
sur le Claude c'est sûr!
darksly
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 06:48 PM
Mais le multi c'est l'avenir donc le solo ça pu comme le pet que j'ai lâché dans la file d'attente à carouf ...bon si ça cartonne ms va changer d'avis j'espère
darkxehanort94
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 06:49 PM
Microsoft devrait être plus Humble ! Leur dernier Jeu de l Année date de quand déjà ?
driver
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 06:51 PM
darkxehanort94
Forza Horizon 3 ou Ori...
Les deux grands jeux de la machine.
misterpixel
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 06:52 PM
Classe, par contre ce tweet m’a tué
https://mobile.twitter.com/Onizuka24245071/status/984500799328997376
