profile
name :
Super Mario Odyssey
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
plates-formes
european release date :
10/27/2017
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
celesnot
articles :
32
visites since opening :
34288
celesnot
> blog
[Screenshot maison] Super Mario Odyssey
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:28 PM by
celesnot
comments (
10
)
sephiroth07
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 06:31 PM
La première est juste
suikoden
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 06:32 PM
Sympas tes screens
ducknsexe
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 06:33 PM
Ce jeu est fantastique , il merite bien son 97 sur metacritic
bliss02
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 06:33 PM
Elles sont superbes tes photos
archesstat
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 06:33 PM
Des filtres comme ça dans le prochain smash
akinen
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 06:35 PM
Ça tourne comment sur pro?
randyofmana
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 06:35 PM
Superbe ! Ma préféré reste celle de Mario bouche-bée parmi la fumée ^^
gat
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 06:42 PM
La 1ère.
celesnot
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 06:49 PM
Merci tout le monde
ça augmente bien la durée vie n’empêche ces modes photos ^^
ducknsexe
Peut-être pas quand même haha mais s'il y a un 2°opus, il sera assurément meilleur
vfries
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 06:58 PM
citer un membre
ducknsexe Peut-être pas quand même haha mais s'il y a un 2°opus, il sera assurément meilleur