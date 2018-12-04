profile
Super Mario Odyssey
name : Super Mario Odyssey
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
european release date : 10/27/2017
[Screenshot maison] Super Mario Odyssey














    posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:28 PM by celesnot
    comments (10)
    sephiroth07 posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:31 PM
    La première est juste
    suikoden posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:32 PM
    Sympas tes screens
    ducknsexe posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:33 PM
    Ce jeu est fantastique , il merite bien son 97 sur metacritic
    bliss02 posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:33 PM
    Elles sont superbes tes photos
    archesstat posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:33 PM
    Des filtres comme ça dans le prochain smash
    akinen posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:35 PM
    Ça tourne comment sur pro?
    randyofmana posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:35 PM
    Superbe ! Ma préféré reste celle de Mario bouche-bée parmi la fumée ^^
    gat posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:42 PM
    La 1ère.
    celesnot posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:49 PM
    Merci tout le monde ça augmente bien la durée vie n’empêche ces modes photos ^^

    ducknsexe Peut-être pas quand même haha mais s'il y a un 2°opus, il sera assurément meilleur
    vfries posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:58 PM
