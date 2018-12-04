profile
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
beppop > blog
Et dire qu'ils en ont encore en stock..
Autant les débuts sont poussif pour pas dire bien dégueu XD mais quand ça décole ça DÉCOLE. GG



    posted the 04/12/2018 at 05:51 PM by beppop
    comments (18)
    ravyxxs posted the 04/12/2018 at 05:52 PM
    Si tour ça sort sur PS4, la gendarmerie c'est eux y a pas a discuter.
    misterpixel posted the 04/12/2018 at 05:54 PM
    Il est où TLOU P2 oh ! t’as honte de rien.
    beppop posted the 04/12/2018 at 05:54 PM
    ravyxxs je dis respect si tout sort avant la PS5
    skuldleif posted the 04/12/2018 at 05:57 PM
    si la ps5 est retro il se pourrait que je fasse d'une pierre 2 coup
    jenicris posted the 04/12/2018 at 05:59 PM
    Le pire c'est qu'il en manque pas mal.
    beppop posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:01 PM
    misterpixel je vais pas tous les citer :3
    iglooo posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:01 PM
    Par contre le stock de sopalin a pris cher avec les notes de GoW, ça ira pas au bout de la gen' cette affaire
    misterpixel posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:02 PM
    skuldleif Les dernières rumeurs disent que non, alors soit la console sera pas comme on a l’habitude d’en voir, soit ils sont morts jeux ou pas jeux. beppop Pas tous, mais le plus majeur non
    sora78 posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:02 PM
    beppop tu peux rajouter celles là

    https://i.imgur.com/iolYZSd.gif

    https://fsmedia.imgix.net/8b/95/2b/6d/0017/4c33/aba2/7f07f77006e9/4gif.gif?rect=0%2C24%2C640%2C320&auto=format%2Ccompress&w=640&gifq=35

    https://78.media.tumblr.com/a5c9d9ae9fb99f1fc9d1d00509b0eef2/tumblr_nred7uuQx71uquub6o9_r2_500.gif

    http://www.twinfinite.net/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/KzPZNQ.gif
    minbox posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:03 PM
    Claques sur claques
    skuldleif posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:05 PM
    misterpixel je trouverai ca quand meme pas malin vu la fanbase quils ont acquis sur ps4
    misterpixel posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:06 PM
    skuldleif C’est sûr...
    milk posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:06 PM
    Ben last gone, last of us 2,medievil, detroit...y a encore du lourd ouai
    victornewman posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:07 PM
    Allez les gars on sort le rouleau de Sopalin et on ce met à la queue leu leu
    beppop posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:07 PM
    sora78 tu veux exploser mon débit internet XD

    Franchement il y a encore tellement à venir
    skuldleif posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:09 PM
    minbox MS aussi filent des claques mais pas du meme type,cest plutot des claque qui te ramène a la realité dun MS sans studio

    ce qui me saoule avec MS cest que tu peux jamais rever,faut surtout pas avoir d'attente avec eux
    birmou posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:48 PM
    victornewman un conseil passe pas au milieu
    misterpixel posted the 04/12/2018 at 06:59 PM
    skuldleif L’E3 va te reconcilier avec eux, faut y croire
