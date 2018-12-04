accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
name :
The Snack World
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Level-5
developer :
Level-5
genre :
action-RPG
link49
link49
The Snack World : Comparatif 3DS versus Nintendo Switch
Level 5
Voici une Information concernant le jeu The Snack World : TreJarers :
Un comparatif entre les deux versions est disponible ici :
On ne peut pas dire que Level 5 ait fait un travail de fou. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira sur Nintendo Switch au Japon le 14 avril 2018, ce samedi donc…
Source :
https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/306884-the-snack-world-trejarers-gold-switch-vs-3ds-comparison
posted the 04/12/2018 at 03:58 PM by
link49
shmawlk44
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 04:05 PM
C'est hyper propre quand même
xenofamicom
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 04:08 PM
C'est propre peut-être, mais c'est vraiment un portage de feignasse...
link49
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 04:08 PM
shmawlk44
Heureusement.
Par contre, j'espère que le jeu sortira quand même chez nous...
mikazaki
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 04:11 PM
link49
j’espère aussi !!!
link49
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 04:14 PM
mikazaki
Même si j'ai un gros doute...
salocin
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 04:33 PM
Link49
Dans cet article, ils disent : "(...) Level-5 abby travaille déjà sur la localisation (...)"
http://www.nintendo-difference.com/news41847-le-rpg-the-snack-world--trejarers-gold-de-level-5-sortira-le-12-avril-sur-switch-au-japon-premieres-images.htm
/>
link49
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 04:40 PM
salocin
Ca serait parfait...
salocin
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 04:45 PM
Link49
"En avril 2015, nous apprenions que Level-5 travaillait déjà sur la localisation occidentale de son quatrième projet transmédia, The Snack World."
S'est encore plus explicite ici :
http://www.nintendo-difference.com/news35056-the-snack-world-confirme-pour-loccident.htm
salocin
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 04:46 PM
Cette une vieille info. J'espère vraiment que cela est toujours d'actualité.
link49
posted
the 04/12/2018 at 04:51 PM
salocin
Même si on aura pas la version 3DS, j'espère qu'ils sortiront la version Switch...
