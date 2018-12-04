Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
The Snack World
1
Like
Likers
name : The Snack World
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Level-5
developer : Level-5
genre : action-RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
333
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 16326
visites since opening : 18399579
link49 > blog
all
The Snack World : Comparatif 3DS versus Nintendo Switch
Level 5


Voici une Information concernant le jeu The Snack World : TreJarers :



Un comparatif entre les deux versions est disponible ici :



On ne peut pas dire que Level 5 ait fait un travail de fou. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira sur Nintendo Switch au Japon le 14 avril 2018, ce samedi donc…

Source : https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/306884-the-snack-world-trejarers-gold-switch-vs-3ds-comparison
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/12/2018 at 03:58 PM by link49
    comments (10)
    shmawlk44 posted the 04/12/2018 at 04:05 PM
    C'est hyper propre quand même
    xenofamicom posted the 04/12/2018 at 04:08 PM
    C'est propre peut-être, mais c'est vraiment un portage de feignasse...
    link49 posted the 04/12/2018 at 04:08 PM
    shmawlk44 Heureusement.

    Par contre, j'espère que le jeu sortira quand même chez nous...
    mikazaki posted the 04/12/2018 at 04:11 PM
    link49 j’espère aussi !!!
    link49 posted the 04/12/2018 at 04:14 PM
    mikazaki Même si j'ai un gros doute...
    salocin posted the 04/12/2018 at 04:33 PM
    Link49
    Dans cet article, ils disent : "(...) Level-5 abby travaille déjà sur la localisation (...)"

    http://www.nintendo-difference.com/news41847-le-rpg-the-snack-world--trejarers-gold-de-level-5-sortira-le-12-avril-sur-switch-au-japon-premieres-images.htm />
    link49 posted the 04/12/2018 at 04:40 PM
    salocin Ca serait parfait...
    salocin posted the 04/12/2018 at 04:45 PM
    Link49

    "En avril 2015, nous apprenions que Level-5 travaillait déjà sur la localisation occidentale de son quatrième projet transmédia, The Snack World."

    S'est encore plus explicite ici :
    http://www.nintendo-difference.com/news35056-the-snack-world-confirme-pour-loccident.htm
    salocin posted the 04/12/2018 at 04:46 PM
    Cette une vieille info. J'espère vraiment que cela est toujours d'actualité.
    link49 posted the 04/12/2018 at 04:51 PM
    salocin Même si on aura pas la version 3DS, j'espère qu'ils sortiront la version Switch...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre