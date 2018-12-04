profile
Soul Calibur 6: Siegfried rejoint le casting
Bandai Namco viennent de dévoilé le prochain personnage à débarquer dans le jeu, et c'est Siegfried cette fois ci, en voici le trailer:



    posted the 04/12/2018 at 02:03 PM by foxstep
    darkxehanort94 posted the 04/12/2018 at 02:05 PM
    On ira pendre notre linge sur la ligne Siegfried !
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 04/12/2018 at 02:29 PM
    C'est pas comme si ont l'attendaient pas Nightmare étant de la partie depuis un moment.
    lordguyver posted the 04/12/2018 at 02:44 PM
    Donc le beau gosse du jeu est là
    foxstep posted the 04/12/2018 at 02:52 PM
    lordguyver Yup.
    terminagore posted the 04/12/2018 at 03:19 PM
    L'un de mes main, mais c'est pas vraiment surprenant.

    Je veux Talim
    milk posted the 04/12/2018 at 03:20 PM
    darkxehanort94 Voila un amateur de la serie Apocalypse
