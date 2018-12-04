accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
God of War
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Computer Entertainment
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
God of War Ps4 : Comparatif Ps4 versus Ps4 Pro
God of War
Voici une Information concernant le jeu God of War sur Ps4 :
En attendant l'analyse complète et détaillée de Digital Foundry, IGN a posté cette vidéo :
De quoi voir les différences entre ces versions. Pour rappel, cette exclusivité Ps4 sortira le 20 avril prochain...
Source :
http://fr.ign.com/god-of-war-4-ps4/35861/video/god-of-war-le-comparo-graphique-ps4-vs-ps4-pro
tags :
posted the 04/12/2018 at 09:06 AM by
link49
