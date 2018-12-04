Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
God of War
name : God of War
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action
link49
link49
God of War Ps4 : Comparatif Ps4 versus Ps4 Pro
God of War


Voici une Information concernant le jeu God of War sur Ps4 :



En attendant l'analyse complète et détaillée de Digital Foundry, IGN a posté cette vidéo :



De quoi voir les différences entre ces versions. Pour rappel, cette exclusivité Ps4 sortira le 20 avril prochain...

Source : http://fr.ign.com/god-of-war-4-ps4/35861/video/god-of-war-le-comparo-graphique-ps4-vs-ps4-pro
    posted the 04/12/2018 at 09:06 AM by link49
