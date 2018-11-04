ajouter un titre
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 304
visites since opening : 473993
Witcher 3: Patch HDR PS4 dispo
News
Tout est dans le titre.

    posted the 04/11/2018 at 05:13 PM by lightning
    comments (11)
    misterpixel posted the 04/11/2018 at 05:28 PM
    L’occasion pour moi de relancer cette beauté en espérant que la posté soit pas frappante
    lightning posted the 04/11/2018 at 05:31 PM
    misterpixel ça te le fais pour tous les jeux ?
    testament posted the 04/11/2018 at 05:41 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19RRNz1fSQg
    gemini posted the 04/11/2018 at 05:43 PM
    Parfait
    misterpixel posted the 04/11/2018 at 05:45 PM
    lightning Oui mais moins selon le jeu, mais quelqu’un m’a donné une technique faut que j’essaye.
    lightning posted the 04/11/2018 at 05:52 PM
    misterpixel ah merde j'espère que ce n'est pas trop gênant
    après oui il y a quelques techniques
    birmou posted the 04/11/2018 at 05:53 PM
    misterpixel posté ?
    misterpixel posted the 04/11/2018 at 05:55 PM
    birmou Postéristation
    birmou posted the 04/11/2018 at 05:57 PM
    misterpixel je sais toujours pas ce que c'est
    misterpixel posted the 04/11/2018 at 06:03 PM
    birmou Ca ressemble à ça http://www.hdfever.fr/wp-content/uploads/2014/05/MG_2766-597x370.jpg les effets de vagues en HDR j’avais une image plus représentative mais je trouve plus
    onyjinnkenobi posted the 04/11/2018 at 07:01 PM
    J'espère que le traitement de l'image sera intéressant sur PS4 pro.
