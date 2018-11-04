« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry
Le coup de l'interrupteur...que diable...


https://twitter.com/konjak/status/979086391689859072/photo/1

Confirmation


https://twitter.com/matpow2/status/983782061826813952/photo/1

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



https://twitter.com/Blizzard_Ent/status/968727468675809280/video/1
    posted the 04/11/2018 at 11:24 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    akinen posted the 04/11/2018 at 11:38 AM
    En français?
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/11/2018 at 11:45 AM
    akinen
    "Que diable !, marque l'exaspération ou l'encouragement.
    http://www.larousse.fr/dictionnaires/francais/diable/25113/locution?q=queue
    kenpokan posted the 04/11/2018 at 12:25 PM
    J'ai vraiment rien compris...
    gareauxloups posted the 04/11/2018 at 12:28 PM
    akinen kenpokan
    nicolasgourry fait juste une comparaison entre un tease et la confirmation du tease en analogie au tease de Blizzard, en fin c'est ce que j'ai compris... sur ce je m'en vais tiser
    kayl posted the 04/11/2018 at 12:28 PM
    Ich habe nicht verstanden das artikel.
    gareauxloups posted the 04/11/2018 at 12:30 PM
    kayl
    Hab ich das oben erklärt
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/11/2018 at 12:33 PM
    gareauxloups Tu as comprit (avec le jeu de mot "que diable" pour le jeu "Diablo III").
    kenpokan posted the 04/11/2018 at 12:34 PM
    gareauxloups Merci
    kayl posted the 04/11/2018 at 12:36 PM
    gareauxloups Ja ja. Danke schön.
