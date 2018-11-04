« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[PS4/Switch] Disgaea remake / Premier scan


Date de sortie : 26 Juillet 2018 au Japon (PS4/Switch)


http://dengekionline.com/elem/000/001/710/1710169/
    posted the 04/11/2018 at 07:38 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    kikoo31 posted the 04/11/2018 at 08:13 AM
    Oui,en gros c'est l'idée c'est de foutre les sprites 2D en HD
    fiveagainstone posted the 04/11/2018 at 08:18 AM
    C'est peut être idiot, mais j'espère qu'il y a moins de mécaniques que dans le 5 que j'ai trouvé extrêmement bordélique/brouillon avec les empilements de persos à l'infinie ou encore le jeu de plateau...
    birmou posted the 04/11/2018 at 08:21 AM
    fiveagainstone De base oui il y a largement moins de mécaniques. Mais vue que c'est un remake y'a des chances qu'ils en aient rajouter en s'inspirant justement de ceux du 5.
    miakis posted the 04/11/2018 at 08:24 AM
    J'espère simplement que il y aura plus de Cutscene,c'est tout ce que je veux.
    fiveagainstone posted the 04/11/2018 at 09:17 AM
    birmou J'espère pas trop d'ajouts ^^'
