Xbox Inside qui regarde ?
Tres belle salve de jeu Xbox
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/10/2018 at 10:39 PM by negan
    comments (20)
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 04/10/2018 at 10:42 PM
    oh my godnesss !!!!

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-3GOo_nWoc />
    cette liste retrooo
    kinectical posted the 04/10/2018 at 10:43 PM
    hijikatamayora13 j’ai eu le même réaction ces un truc de fou furieux
    guiguif posted the 04/10/2018 at 10:44 PM
    Ya eu quoi ?
    grievous32 posted the 04/10/2018 at 10:44 PM
    Jedi Academy, Republic Commando

    Red Dead en 4K
    negan posted the 04/10/2018 at 10:45 PM
    guiguif https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DadKcThX0AEu214.jpg:large
    tuni posted the 04/10/2018 at 10:45 PM
    guiguif Ton Panzer Dragon est là
    guiguif posted the 04/10/2018 at 10:46 PM
    negan tuni ha c'est bon ça, mais toujours pas d'Otogi et Jet Set
    negan posted the 04/10/2018 at 10:47 PM
    Bon bah UE de Gears 2 c'est mort ...
    kinectical posted the 04/10/2018 at 10:50 PM
    bordel Star Wars kotor 2, Star Wars republic commando, Jedi academy ,mercenaries , Hunter the reckoning je vais tellement me régaler avec des perles il me manque seulement un ptit splinter cell chaos theory odd world stranger wrath et legacy of kain et je pense que j’aurais les gros jeux que j’aurais voulu terminer plus jeune
    tuni posted the 04/10/2018 at 10:52 PM
    negan Il manque une place sur ta photo Sam Fisher ?
    liquidus00 posted the 04/10/2018 at 10:55 PM
    Xbox OG Back Compat

    Elder Scrolls III: Morrowing
    Breakdown
    Conker & LIVE and Reloaded
    Jade Empire
    SSX3
    Blinx
    Hunter the Reckoning
    Panzer Dragoon Orta
    Star Wars The Old Republic
    Star Wars Battlefront II
    Star Wars Battlefront
    Jedi Academy: Jedi Knight
    Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
    Star Wars Republic Commando
    Destroy All Humans
    MX Unleashed
    Full Spectrum Warrior
    Panzer Elite Action

    Xbox One X Enhanced

    Star Wars Force Unleashed
    Red Dead REdemption
    Gears of War 2
    Portal 2
    Sonic Generations
    Darksiders
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 04/10/2018 at 10:56 PM
    kinectical Trop content de pouvoir y rejouer, j'ai rallumer la box en plus ces derniers jours mais là sur one ça va être terrible.

    guiguif Ça va venir tkt.
    liquidus00 posted the 04/10/2018 at 11:06 PM
    Screen de RDR sur One X :

    https://screenshotscontent-d2001.xboxlive.com/xuid-2615036569350561-private/bc7f332b-64e6-4ad0-bdd8-daea9123c267.PNG?sv=2015-12-11&sr=b&si=DefaultAccess&sig=i0G1iGplj4d6BRqX9Qw5oaReE87W4CPoPH%2Bcjep3YxE%3D
    andrasseth posted the 04/10/2018 at 11:10 PM
    liquidus00,ça claque bien.
    les jeux xbox originaux ont eu aussi droit a un bon gros boost.
    skuldleif posted the 04/10/2018 at 11:47 PM
    en dehors de la retro cest vraiment a chier ce show...
    kinectical posted the 04/10/2018 at 11:48 PM
    hijikatamayora13 je suis curieux de revoir Hunter the reckoning et Jedi academy jespere des version 16:9 marre de ces barre noires sur les cote de l’écran
    skuldleif posted the 04/10/2018 at 11:54 PM
    ils ne gardent que les tweet qui les sucent...
    negan posted the 04/11/2018 at 12:01 AM
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 04/11/2018 at 12:03 AM
    kinectical Idem et c'est l'intérêt du truc je pense 16:9 lissé meilleur framerate

    Par contre les bc xbox marche pas encore mais j'ai pu installé sonic génération et la maj de swfu.
    skuldleif posted the 04/11/2018 at 12:09 AM
    negan bah cest la realité dailleur avec le jeu teasé pour le prochain moi dans le gamepass je sens que ca va etre encore tout pété en dehors de SOD2
