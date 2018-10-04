accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
33
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sephiroth07
,
raph64
,
leonr4
,
milo42
,
nobleswan
,
spawnini
,
gat
,
momotaros
,
neckbreaker71
,
iglooo
,
eldrick
,
musm
,
lordguyver
,
shindo
,
zabuza
,
testament
,
minx
,
link49
,
tuni
,
kurosama
,
tvirus
,
binou87
,
sujetdelta
,
kenpokan
,
gamekyo
,
torotoro59
,
siil
,
walterwhite
,
kamikaze1985
,
awamy02
,
uit
,
escobar
,
racsnk
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
6
visites since opening :
151363
negan
> blog
Xbox Inside qui regarde ?
Tres belle salve de jeu Xbox
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/10/2018 at 10:39 PM by
negan
comments (
20
)
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 10:42 PM
oh my godnesss !!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-3GOo_nWoc
/>
cette liste retrooo
kinectical
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 10:43 PM
hijikatamayora13
j’ai eu le même réaction ces un truc de fou furieux
guiguif
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 10:44 PM
Ya eu quoi ?
grievous32
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 10:44 PM
Jedi Academy, Republic Commando
Red Dead en 4K
negan
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 10:45 PM
guiguif
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DadKcThX0AEu214.jpg:large
tuni
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 10:45 PM
guiguif
Ton Panzer Dragon est là
guiguif
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 10:46 PM
negan
tuni
ha c'est bon ça, mais toujours pas d'Otogi et Jet Set
negan
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 10:47 PM
Bon bah UE de Gears 2 c'est mort ...
kinectical
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 10:50 PM
bordel Star Wars kotor 2, Star Wars republic commando, Jedi academy ,mercenaries , Hunter the reckoning je vais tellement me régaler avec des perles il me manque seulement un ptit splinter cell chaos theory odd world stranger wrath et legacy of kain et je pense que j’aurais les gros jeux que j’aurais voulu terminer plus jeune
tuni
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 10:52 PM
negan
Il manque une place sur ta photo
Sam Fisher ?
liquidus00
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 10:55 PM
Xbox OG Back Compat
Elder Scrolls III: Morrowing
Breakdown
Conker & LIVE and Reloaded
Jade Empire
SSX3
Blinx
Hunter the Reckoning
Panzer Dragoon Orta
Star Wars The Old Republic
Star Wars Battlefront II
Star Wars Battlefront
Jedi Academy: Jedi Knight
Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
Star Wars Republic Commando
Destroy All Humans
MX Unleashed
Full Spectrum Warrior
Panzer Elite Action
Xbox One X Enhanced
Star Wars Force Unleashed
Red Dead REdemption
Gears of War 2
Portal 2
Sonic Generations
Darksiders
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 10:56 PM
kinectical
Trop content de pouvoir y rejouer, j'ai rallumer la box en plus ces derniers jours mais là sur one ça va être terrible.
guiguif
Ça va venir tkt.
liquidus00
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 11:06 PM
Screen de RDR sur One X :
https://screenshotscontent-d2001.xboxlive.com/xuid-2615036569350561-private/bc7f332b-64e6-4ad0-bdd8-daea9123c267.PNG?sv=2015-12-11&sr=b&si=DefaultAccess&sig=i0G1iGplj4d6BRqX9Qw5oaReE87W4CPoPH%2Bcjep3YxE%3D
andrasseth
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 11:10 PM
liquidus00
,ça claque bien.
les jeux xbox originaux ont eu aussi droit a un bon gros boost.
skuldleif
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 11:47 PM
en dehors de la retro cest vraiment a chier ce show...
kinectical
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 11:48 PM
hijikatamayora13
je suis curieux de revoir Hunter the reckoning et Jedi academy jespere des version 16:9 marre de ces barre noires sur les cote de l’écran
skuldleif
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 11:54 PM
ils ne gardent que les tweet qui les sucent...
negan
posted
the 04/11/2018 at 12:01 AM
Shanks
skuldleif publié le 11/04/2018 à 01:47
en dehors de la retro cest vraiment a chier ce show...
skuldleif publié le 11/04/2018 à 01:54
ils ne gardent que les tweet qui les sucent...
il comprend rien lui
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 04/11/2018 at 12:03 AM
kinectical
Idem et c'est l'intérêt du truc je pense 16:9 lissé meilleur framerate
Par contre les bc xbox marche pas encore mais j'ai pu installé sonic génération et la maj de swfu.
skuldleif
posted
the 04/11/2018 at 12:09 AM
negan
bah cest la realité dailleur avec le jeu teasé pour le prochain moi dans le gamepass je sens que ca va etre encore tout pété en dehors de SOD2
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-3GOo_nWoc
cette liste retrooo
Red Dead en 4K
Elder Scrolls III: Morrowing
Breakdown
Conker & LIVE and Reloaded
Jade Empire
SSX3
Blinx
Hunter the Reckoning
Panzer Dragoon Orta
Star Wars The Old Republic
Star Wars Battlefront II
Star Wars Battlefront
Jedi Academy: Jedi Knight
Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
Star Wars Republic Commando
Destroy All Humans
MX Unleashed
Full Spectrum Warrior
Panzer Elite Action
Xbox One X Enhanced
Star Wars Force Unleashed
Red Dead REdemption
Gears of War 2
Portal 2
Sonic Generations
Darksiders
guiguif Ça va venir tkt.
https://screenshotscontent-d2001.xboxlive.com/xuid-2615036569350561-private/bc7f332b-64e6-4ad0-bdd8-daea9123c267.PNG?sv=2015-12-11&sr=b&si=DefaultAccess&sig=i0G1iGplj4d6BRqX9Qw5oaReE87W4CPoPH%2Bcjep3YxE%3D
les jeux xbox originaux ont eu aussi droit a un bon gros boost.
skuldleif publié le 11/04/2018 à 01:47
en dehors de la retro cest vraiment a chier ce show...
skuldleif publié le 11/04/2018 à 01:54
ils ne gardent que les tweet qui les sucent...
il comprend rien lui
Par contre les bc xbox marche pas encore mais j'ai pu installé sonic génération et la maj de swfu.