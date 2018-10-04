accueil
profile
33
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sephiroth07
,
raph64
,
leonr4
,
milo42
,
nobleswan
,
spawnini
,
gat
,
momotaros
,
neckbreaker71
,
iglooo
,
eldrick
,
musm
,
lordguyver
,
shindo
,
zabuza
,
testament
,
minx
,
link49
,
tuni
,
kurosama
,
tvirus
,
binou87
,
sujetdelta
,
kenpokan
,
gamekyo
,
torotoro59
,
siil
,
walterwhite
,
kamikaze1985
,
awamy02
,
uit
,
escobar
,
racsnk
Rod Ferguson sera dans Inside Xbox
https://twitter.com/GearsofWar/status/983780472315457536
Gears Of War 2 UE assurément
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/10/2018 at 07:05 PM by
negan
comments (
9
)
gat
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 07:10 PM
Gears 2 US fin août et FH4 fin septembre.
J'aimerais bien qu'ils balancent Crackdown 3 fin octobre juste pour le fun.
shanks
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 07:12 PM
l'horaire de merde quand même
negan
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 07:14 PM
shanks
C'est un peu a l'image du show .
voxen
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 07:15 PM
Et là il annonce un patch pour Gears 2 rétro one x
negan
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 07:16 PM
voxen
Il annoncera des banalites sur le multi je pense
gat
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 07:16 PM
voxen
C'est probable aussi.
revans
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 07:22 PM
shanks
un jour il penseront au européen mais apres y'a d'autre qui raleront
didi
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 07:25 PM
PFFf il va venir annoncé un event sur le multi de Gears 4 pi terminé
skuldleif
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 08:20 PM
pour Gears Of War 2 UE cest pas comme si MS ont bcps de jeu a annoncé pour l'e3,ca m’étonnerait qu'ils grilleraient une telle "cartouche" dans un inside xbox
