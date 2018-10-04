profile
negan > blog
Rod Ferguson sera dans Inside Xbox



https://twitter.com/GearsofWar/status/983780472315457536

Gears Of War 2 UE assurément
    posted the 04/10/2018 at 07:05 PM by negan
    comments (9)
    gat posted the 04/10/2018 at 07:10 PM
    Gears 2 US fin août et FH4 fin septembre.
    J'aimerais bien qu'ils balancent Crackdown 3 fin octobre juste pour le fun.
    shanks posted the 04/10/2018 at 07:12 PM
    l'horaire de merde quand même
    negan posted the 04/10/2018 at 07:14 PM
    shanks C'est un peu a l'image du show .
    voxen posted the 04/10/2018 at 07:15 PM
    Et là il annonce un patch pour Gears 2 rétro one x
    negan posted the 04/10/2018 at 07:16 PM
    voxen Il annoncera des banalites sur le multi je pense
    gat posted the 04/10/2018 at 07:16 PM
    voxen C'est probable aussi.
    revans posted the 04/10/2018 at 07:22 PM
    shanks un jour il penseront au européen mais apres y'a d'autre qui raleront
    didi posted the 04/10/2018 at 07:25 PM
    PFFf il va venir annoncé un event sur le multi de Gears 4 pi terminé
    skuldleif posted the 04/10/2018 at 08:20 PM
    pour Gears Of War 2 UE cest pas comme si MS ont bcps de jeu a annoncé pour l'e3,ca m’étonnerait qu'ils grilleraient une telle "cartouche" dans un inside xbox
