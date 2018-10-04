accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
62
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
jf17
,
supatony
,
koopa
,
grozourson
,
roivas
,
mickurt
,
minx
,
link49
,
anonymous340
,
jenefaisquepasser
,
eldren
,
chester
,
hyoga57
,
lolnope
,
escobar
,
trungz
,
minbox
,
uta
,
aros
,
kisukesan
,
dx93
,
tripy73
,
racsnk
,
jumpman
,
blackbox
,
diablass59
,
belisama
,
geugeuz
,
binou87
,
deum
,
lordguyver
,
fifine
,
wolftag2
,
mariosan
,
koriyu
,
hado78
,
zabuza
,
sphinx
,
anakaris
,
misterreno
,
spawnini
,
seeney
,
gamergunz
,
toshiro
,
nicolasgourry
,
genzzo
,
donkeykong06
,
naruto780
,
bliss02
,
cristaleus
,
ducknsexe
,
saitama75
,
nduvel
,
loudiyi
,
kyojoueur
,
neckbreaker71
,
myki
,
gamekyo
,
torotoro59
,
corrin
,
raph64
name :
Nintendo
official website :
http://www.nintendo.fr
profile
332
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
lemillion
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
aros
,
boby3600
,
koriyu
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
bisba
,
link80
,
styxgaming
,
flom
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
sedorikku
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
link571
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
shigeryu
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
gamekyo
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
kyojoueur
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
slyder
,
narustorm
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
warminos
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
onyjinnkenobi
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
escobar
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
yogfei
,
edgar
,
davydems
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
vyse05
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
lunaya
,
awamy02
,
arjunakhan
,
uit
,
choupiloutre
,
danceterialg
,
facaw
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
16314
visites since opening :
18369339
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Darksiders
Kingdom Hearts
Red Dead Redemption
The Legend of Zelda
Pokemon
Uncharted
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Ryse
Saints Row
God of War
Super Smash Bros
Xenoblade Chronicles
Gears of War
Mass Effect
The Witcher
Resident Evil
Dragon Quest
Rumeur : Titre et images Animal Crossing sur Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch
Voici une Rumeur autour d'un possible jeu à paraitre sur Nintendo Switch :
On commence par le titre, qui serait Animal Crossing : GlobeTrotter. Et on continue avec une image de son hypothétique rendu :
Plus qu'à attendre une officialisation de Nintendo pour être fixé, et voir surtout si le jeu est aussi prévu pour cette année, comme le suggère la première image...
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/rumor-possible-animal-crossing-switch-photos-leaked-on-reddit-animal-crossing-globetrotter.35153/
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/10/2018 at 06:00 AM by
link49
comments (
19
)
bliss02
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 06:07 AM
C'est partie on va bouffer pendant 2 mois des leaks, rumeurs, vidéos, images et des moi je connais quelqu'un qui ma dit ......
link49
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 06:11 AM
Une sortie en fin d'année, et je serais aux anges...
bliss02
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 06:12 AM
link49
je pense qu'il y a de grande chance et je serai content aussi
celesnot
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 06:13 AM
Un bon gros fake.
link49
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 06:15 AM
Bliss02
Avec SSB et Pokemon, ça serait juste une fin d'année de malade mentale...
bliss02
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 06:17 AM
link49
j'y crois pas perso, Smash et Animal Crossing oui mais Pokemon plutôt pour le premier trimestre 2019
link49
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 06:19 AM
Bliss02
Je ne pense pas que Nintendo va louper Noël avec Pokemon. Je suis sûr qu'il sortira au plus tard le 21 décembre...
bliss02
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 06:21 AM
link49
on verra, je serai content aussi mais j'aimerai éviter d'avoir un début d'année 2019 comme 2018 avec des portages
link49
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 06:23 AM
Bliss02
A part si c'est des portages de jeux Game Cube, comme Baten Kaitos par exemple, avec sa suite enfin traduit chez nous...
celesnot
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 06:23 AM
Si Pokemon sort cette année, il faudra pas s'attendre à un rendu incroyable. Que Nintendo le sorte en 2019, rien que Smash bros et une autre exclu à côté ça suffit pour faire des ravages niveau vente.
bliss02
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 06:25 AM
celesnot
exactement
link49
des remakes de jeux GC je ne suis pas contre Metroid Prime Trilogy
link49
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 06:28 AM
Bliss02
Moi non lus, et puis de toute façon, personne ne nous force à les acheter...
kidicarus
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 07:05 AM
Animal gros sont si il doit être annoncé à l'E3, je pense sortira dans la foulée, c'est à dire pour les vacances de juillet ou en octobre pour la Toussaint.
darkxehanort94
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 07:11 AM
link49
Quitte à jouer à une simulation de vie je préfère jouer aux sims ........ Sinon pas besoin de portage pour la Gamecube , il faudra juste la console virtuelle .
kali
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 07:11 AM
Il devait pas sortir un certain Pikmin 4?
Depuis le temps qu'on en parle
celesnot
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 07:37 AM
kali
bah en 2015 Miyamoto disait que le jeu était bientôt fini et l'année dernière il disait que le projet avançait bien
Vivement en tous cas, Pikmin est une des licences Nintendo la plus sympathique.
ekibyo
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 07:52 AM
celesnot
Avec Gamefreak on peut attendre dix ans, il n'y aura pas de rendu incroyable.
Quant à Animal. Faudra me dire comment, a une époque où tu as des smartphones avec au mini 15 mégapixels tu obtiens des images aussi pourries.
renton
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 08:05 AM
Youpi !!!
fiveagainstone
posted
the 04/10/2018 at 08:10 AM
Certainement fake, mais je pense que ça va pas tarder a arriver AC sur switch!
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
link49 des remakes de jeux GC je ne suis pas contre Metroid Prime Trilogy
Depuis le temps qu'on en parle
Avec Gamefreak on peut attendre dix ans, il n'y aura pas de rendu incroyable.
Quant à Animal. Faudra me dire comment, a une époque où tu as des smartphones avec au mini 15 mégapixels tu obtiens des images aussi pourries.