Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Nintendo
62
Likes
Likers
name : Nintendo
official website : http://www.nintendo.fr
profile
link49
332
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 16314
visites since opening : 18369339
link49 > blog
all
Rumeur : Titre et images Animal Crossing sur Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Rumeur autour d'un possible jeu à paraitre sur Nintendo Switch :



On commence par le titre, qui serait Animal Crossing : GlobeTrotter. Et on continue avec une image de son hypothétique rendu :



Plus qu'à attendre une officialisation de Nintendo pour être fixé, et voir surtout si le jeu est aussi prévu pour cette année, comme le suggère la première image...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/rumor-possible-animal-crossing-switch-photos-leaked-on-reddit-animal-crossing-globetrotter.35153/
    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/10/2018 at 06:00 AM by link49
    comments (19)
    bliss02 posted the 04/10/2018 at 06:07 AM
    C'est partie on va bouffer pendant 2 mois des leaks, rumeurs, vidéos, images et des moi je connais quelqu'un qui ma dit ......
    link49 posted the 04/10/2018 at 06:11 AM
    Une sortie en fin d'année, et je serais aux anges...
    bliss02 posted the 04/10/2018 at 06:12 AM
    link49 je pense qu'il y a de grande chance et je serai content aussi
    celesnot posted the 04/10/2018 at 06:13 AM
    Un bon gros fake.
    link49 posted the 04/10/2018 at 06:15 AM
    Bliss02 Avec SSB et Pokemon, ça serait juste une fin d'année de malade mentale...
    bliss02 posted the 04/10/2018 at 06:17 AM
    link49 j'y crois pas perso, Smash et Animal Crossing oui mais Pokemon plutôt pour le premier trimestre 2019
    link49 posted the 04/10/2018 at 06:19 AM
    Bliss02 Je ne pense pas que Nintendo va louper Noël avec Pokemon. Je suis sûr qu'il sortira au plus tard le 21 décembre...
    bliss02 posted the 04/10/2018 at 06:21 AM
    link49 on verra, je serai content aussi mais j'aimerai éviter d'avoir un début d'année 2019 comme 2018 avec des portages
    link49 posted the 04/10/2018 at 06:23 AM
    Bliss02 A part si c'est des portages de jeux Game Cube, comme Baten Kaitos par exemple, avec sa suite enfin traduit chez nous...
    celesnot posted the 04/10/2018 at 06:23 AM
    Si Pokemon sort cette année, il faudra pas s'attendre à un rendu incroyable. Que Nintendo le sorte en 2019, rien que Smash bros et une autre exclu à côté ça suffit pour faire des ravages niveau vente.
    bliss02 posted the 04/10/2018 at 06:25 AM
    celesnot exactement
    link49 des remakes de jeux GC je ne suis pas contre Metroid Prime Trilogy
    link49 posted the 04/10/2018 at 06:28 AM
    Bliss02 Moi non lus, et puis de toute façon, personne ne nous force à les acheter...
    kidicarus posted the 04/10/2018 at 07:05 AM
    Animal gros sont si il doit être annoncé à l'E3, je pense sortira dans la foulée, c'est à dire pour les vacances de juillet ou en octobre pour la Toussaint.
    darkxehanort94 posted the 04/10/2018 at 07:11 AM
    link49 Quitte à jouer à une simulation de vie je préfère jouer aux sims ........ Sinon pas besoin de portage pour la Gamecube , il faudra juste la console virtuelle .
    kali posted the 04/10/2018 at 07:11 AM
    Il devait pas sortir un certain Pikmin 4?
    Depuis le temps qu'on en parle
    celesnot posted the 04/10/2018 at 07:37 AM
    kali bah en 2015 Miyamoto disait que le jeu était bientôt fini et l'année dernière il disait que le projet avançait bien Vivement en tous cas, Pikmin est une des licences Nintendo la plus sympathique.
    ekibyo posted the 04/10/2018 at 07:52 AM
    celesnot

    Avec Gamefreak on peut attendre dix ans, il n'y aura pas de rendu incroyable.

    Quant à Animal. Faudra me dire comment, a une époque où tu as des smartphones avec au mini 15 mégapixels tu obtiens des images aussi pourries.
    renton posted the 04/10/2018 at 08:05 AM
    Youpi !!!
    fiveagainstone posted the 04/10/2018 at 08:10 AM
    Certainement fake, mais je pense que ça va pas tarder a arriver AC sur switch!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre