profile
Retro Gamekyo Nes
26
Likes
Likers
name : Retro Gamekyo Nes
profile
alexkidd
171
Likes
Likers
alexkidd
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2804
visites since opening : 2357338
alexkidd > blog
all
[video] Quand Barbie rencontre Batman...

... on obtient la meilleure videotest de l'histoire du net.
Dommage qu'il ait abandonné ce concept, çà fait longtemps que je voulais la poster au point que j'avais oublié qu'il avait osé faire çà.
Bref le foutage de gueule poussé à son paroxysme .



Bonus pour vos oreilles
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/09/2018 at 09:05 PM by alexkidd
    comments (2)
    suzukube posted the 04/09/2018 at 09:36 PM
    C'est innécoutable avec mon caisson :/
    alexkidd posted the 04/09/2018 at 09:49 PM
    suzukube c'est un peu le but
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre