Overkill The Walking Dead sera dans l'Inside Xbox !
    posted the 04/09/2018 at 04:11 PM by negan
    comments (6)
    gat posted the 04/09/2018 at 04:14 PM
    Qu'est-ce qu'elle fout là Aloy ?
    yurius posted the 04/09/2018 at 04:15 PM
    Mdr j'ai pensé pareil
    goldmen33 posted the 04/09/2018 at 04:17 PM
    C'est quoi? un battle royal?!
    kirianu posted the 04/09/2018 at 04:18 PM
    MS a peut etre compris qu'on voulait du neuf dans leur show
    misterpixel posted the 04/09/2018 at 04:22 PM
    Cool, mais me contenterais de regarder la vidéo sur YT
    romgamer6859 posted the 04/09/2018 at 04:39 PM
    Ils ont tout compris, à chaque nouvel inside on peut espérer qu'ils s'améliorent.
