Overkill The Walking Dead sera dans l'Inside Xbox !
https://twitter.com/XboxFR/status/983373993095909377
Mercredi a 00H30
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/09/2018 at 04:11 PM by
negan
comments (
6
)
gat
posted
the 04/09/2018 at 04:14 PM
Qu'est-ce qu'elle fout là Aloy ?
yurius
posted
the 04/09/2018 at 04:15 PM
Mdr j'ai pensé pareil
goldmen33
posted
the 04/09/2018 at 04:17 PM
C'est quoi? un battle royal?!
kirianu
posted
the 04/09/2018 at 04:18 PM
MS a peut etre compris qu'on voulait du neuf dans leur show
misterpixel
posted
the 04/09/2018 at 04:22 PM
Cool, mais me contenterais de regarder la vidéo sur YT
romgamer6859
posted
the 04/09/2018 at 04:39 PM
Ils ont tout compris, à chaque nouvel inside on peut espérer qu'ils s'améliorent.
