name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 69
visites since opening : 107284
Vidéo de GRIP sur Switch
Work in Progress




En attendant F Zero, voici un nouveau jeu de course futuriste, entre Rollcage et Extreme G, à la PAX East 2018.
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/09/2018 at 01:36 PM by blackninja
    comments (8)
    grievous32 posted the 04/09/2018 at 01:46 PM
    Vivement qu'il débarque sur One X c'ui là putain.. Manquera plus que Gang Beasts et Project Code Shift et j'serai content niveau indé ! (Ori ça compte pas, c'est un poids lourd ce jeu)
    mikazaki posted the 04/09/2018 at 01:48 PM
    perso je les en early et je le trouve pas terrible,j'ai ete déçu mai sa reste mon avis...
    idd posted the 04/09/2018 at 02:15 PM
    grievous32 j'avoue sur X ça risque d'être quelque chose
    gemini posted the 04/09/2018 at 02:52 PM
    Je passe mon chemin, Wipeout Omega PS4 reste LA référence. Après pour ceux qui n'ont que la switch... attendons F-Zero :-)
    mikazaki posted the 04/09/2018 at 03:00 PM
    j'ai préférais pour le moment redout . plu sympas .
    malcomz posted the 04/09/2018 at 03:13 PM
    Blackninja Quand je vois ton pseudo et ton image de profil, je me dis :"mais à quand un nouveau ninja gaiden !!!!" l'attente n'a que trop durée
    fiveagainstone posted the 04/09/2018 at 03:18 PM
    Fast rmx est pas mal du tout, redout on l'attends toujours et celui-ci bien plus rollcage que wipeout/fzero semble cool même si il y a encore du boulot sur le jeu.
    e3ologue posted the 04/09/2018 at 03:23 PM
    mikazaki il m'attire grave Redout, à un seul détail près la lisibilité qui à l'air horrible.
