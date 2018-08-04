accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
hijikatamayora13
The King of Fighters Série gratuite.
Petit rappel la série CG de
KoF SNK official
est toujours disponible sur leur page Youtube en vosta et il y à 24 épisode de 15-16 minutes chacuns de quoi s'occuper.
Bonus
Snk official
-
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Q7uYhRVMxyrmcZRf0Egg
posted the 04/08/2018 at 02:14 PM by hijikatamayora13
comments (2)
ramses
posted
the 04/08/2018 at 02:57 PM
ils ne peuvent meme pas faire des cgi de bonne qualite...
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 04/08/2018 at 03:03 PM
ramses
Au moins ils essayent ça reste plus que fidéle (toujours que le fiasco live),moi ce que je trouve dommage c'est qu'à côté Capcom et Bnamco ne fassent pas pareil avec SF,TK,SC ou MVC et CVS.
