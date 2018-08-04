profile
The King of Fighters Série gratuite.
Petit rappel la série CG de KoF SNK official est toujours disponible sur leur page Youtube en vosta et il y à 24 épisode de 15-16 minutes chacuns de quoi s'occuper.



Bonus



Snk official - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Q7uYhRVMxyrmcZRf0Egg
    posted the 04/08/2018 at 02:14 PM by hijikatamayora13
    ramses posted the 04/08/2018 at 02:57 PM
    ils ne peuvent meme pas faire des cgi de bonne qualite...
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 04/08/2018 at 03:03 PM
    ramses Au moins ils essayent ça reste plus que fidéle (toujours que le fiasco live),moi ce que je trouve dommage c'est qu'à côté Capcom et Bnamco ne fassent pas pareil avec SF,TK,SC ou MVC et CVS.
