« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Jeux Vidéo
237
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
93
nicolasgourry
articles : 2097
visites since opening : 2447239
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Dragon : Marked for Death / Vidéo Gameplay HQ (indé)


Développeur : Inti Creates.
Une exclusivité Switch
Date de sortie : 2018


http://www.dragonmfd.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mV-oGLmHUqY
    Who likes this ?
