« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Jeux Vidéo
237
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
93
nicolasgourry
articles : 2095
visites since opening : 2445530
nicolasgourry > blog
Quand Sega n'est pas là, les souris dansent...





Blobcat est sortie sur PC, il est prévu sur Switch.
Le jeu sera cross-play (PC/Switch)
    posted the 04/07/2018 at 11:55 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    tab posted the 04/07/2018 at 12:16 PM
    Chu chu rocket 1er jeu offert par sega, bien avant les ps+ ou xbox gold
    okiz03 posted the 04/07/2018 at 12:18 PM
    tab Alex Kidd était inclu dans les Master System il me semble
    jf17 posted the 04/07/2018 at 12:23 PM
    okiz03 et sonic dans la gamegear
    tab posted the 04/07/2018 at 12:24 PM
    jf17 okiz03 là c’était envoyé par sega dans ta boite aux lettres
