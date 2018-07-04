profile
FFXV ça va trop loin la
    posted the 04/07/2018 at 12:16 AM by shincloud
    comments (3)
    nady posted the 04/07/2018 at 12:17 AM
    Le 7 Avril ça peut se lire 1 Avril quand on a bu le verre de trop
    leblogdeshacka posted the 04/07/2018 at 12:19 AM
    Square-Enix dans toute sa splendeur
    lt93 posted the 04/07/2018 at 12:21 AM
    Je l'avais déjà dit, mais je pense que KingsGlaive et la production de ce FF ont été un gouffre financier, et qu'ils sont obliger de bouffer à tous les râteliers pour pouvoir ramener du cash.
