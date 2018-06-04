accueil
furtifdor
furtifdor
blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Les membres de Gamekyo en Gif....:D
Shincloud VS Kyogamer...
Shanks découvrant que Valve compte refaire des jeux....
Mais pas forcémment HL III.....
Moi découvrant le décès de monsieur Takahata (Ghibli)
Link s'en va acheter ses premières figurines Totaku à Micromania....
Suzukube qui découvre le prochain collector (un de plus à sa collection!) de DQXI!
Gamekyo après la conférence E3 d'Ubisoft cette année....
Amassous vérifie toutes les étiquettes de ses vêtements....
Minch qui effectue son (re)tour....
Lightning qui bave sur Spider Man PS4....
Guiguif nous explique pourquoi il a acheté deux jeux Xbox...
Cet article sera surement mis à jour dans la soirée!
posted the 04/06/2018 at 09:29 PM by
furtifdor
comments (
3
)
lordguyver
posted
the 04/06/2018 at 09:32 PM
Furtifdor
bon bah pop corn alors
slyder
posted
the 04/06/2018 at 09:35 PM
les membres de Gamekyo quand ils voient ce style d'article gif débarquer à l'improviste :
https://media.giphy.com/media/1EaY3GTjg20fe/giphy.gif
lordguyver
posted
the 04/06/2018 at 09:37 PM
slyder
Avoue que ça te fais plaisir et que te regarde pour savoir si tu y es
