name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 1197
visites since opening : 1351296
Les membres de Gamekyo en Gif....:D
Shincloud VS Kyogamer...


Shanks découvrant que Valve compte refaire des jeux....


Mais pas forcémment HL III.....


Moi découvrant le décès de monsieur Takahata (Ghibli)


Link s'en va acheter ses premières figurines Totaku à Micromania....


Suzukube qui découvre le prochain collector (un de plus à sa collection!) de DQXI!


Gamekyo après la conférence E3 d'Ubisoft cette année....


Amassous vérifie toutes les étiquettes de ses vêtements....


Minch qui effectue son (re)tour....


Lightning qui bave sur Spider Man PS4....


Guiguif nous explique pourquoi il a acheté deux jeux Xbox...


Cet article sera surement mis à jour dans la soirée!
    posted the 04/06/2018 at 09:29 PM by furtifdor
    comments (3)
    lordguyver posted the 04/06/2018 at 09:32 PM
    Furtifdor bon bah pop corn alors
    slyder posted the 04/06/2018 at 09:35 PM
    les membres de Gamekyo quand ils voient ce style d'article gif débarquer à l'improviste : https://media.giphy.com/media/1EaY3GTjg20fe/giphy.gif

    lordguyver posted the 04/06/2018 at 09:37 PM
    slyder Avoue que ça te fais plaisir et que te regarde pour savoir si tu y es
