Reception du Jour : Je rachète micromania XD
Pour ce qui ne connaissent pas Hamster Joueur, c'est le site du bon plan JV sans ce ruiner

Pour 30euro :

    posted the 04/06/2018 at 06:50 PM by shincloud
    comments (13)
    blackninja posted the 04/06/2018 at 06:55 PM
    Sympa, surtout pour Mario Maker encore cher
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 04/06/2018 at 06:59 PM
    J'avais choppé les dynasty warrior gundam 1-3 neuf dessus à l'époque 5€ piéce excellent site, pour comparé j'ai vu mario maker occas 35€ dans un easy cash(pour eux) récemment
    nakata posted the 04/06/2018 at 07:03 PM
    Shincloud tu as commandé sur internet ou en magasin ?

    Je voulais zelda TP sur Wii U et FE echoes mais sold out en 10 min sur le web et nada dans les micromania d'Aix ...
    shincloud posted the 04/06/2018 at 07:07 PM
    nakata Directement sur l'application, sur le site c'était mort
    barberousse posted the 04/06/2018 at 07:29 PM
    La ludothèque de la Switch jusqu’en 2020.
    guiguif posted the 04/06/2018 at 07:31 PM
    Ptin j'ai vu ça hier, mais c'etait trop tard (Bon apres j'ai deja pratiquement tout les jeux)
    gat posted the 04/06/2018 at 07:35 PM
    barberousse Nop. Il manque Devil's Third.
    warminos posted the 04/06/2018 at 07:52 PM
    shincloud Arf je savais pas qu’il fallait passer par l’appli, j’ai vu le site hier et j’me suis dit que c’était finis. Bon bah pour la prochaine fois alors
    zakovu posted the 04/06/2018 at 08:06 PM
    Je connaissais pas du tout, merci bcp =)
    nakata posted the 04/06/2018 at 08:12 PM
    shincloud l'appli ? Sur PC yavait plus de stock c quoi c binse ? ...
    cyr posted the 04/06/2018 at 08:26 PM
    il y a eu un mario tennis sur wii u?
    barberousse posted the 04/06/2018 at 09:14 PM
    gat Je suis sûr qu’au chiotte ça devient un bon jeu.
    gat posted the 04/06/2018 at 09:16 PM
    barberousse Il serait dans son élément.
