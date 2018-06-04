accueil
Muramasa
shincloud
articles : 2793
2793
visites since opening : 3343502
3343502
shincloud
> blog
Reception du Jour : Je rachète micromania XD
Pour ce qui ne connaissent pas
Hamster Joueur
, c'est le site du bon plan JV sans ce ruiner
Pour 30euro :
posted the 04/06/2018 at 06:50 PM by shincloud
shincloud
comments (13)
13
)
blackninja
posted
the 04/06/2018 at 06:55 PM
Sympa, surtout pour Mario Maker encore cher
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 04/06/2018 at 06:59 PM
J'avais choppé les dynasty warrior gundam 1-3 neuf dessus à l'époque 5€ piéce excellent site, pour comparé j'ai vu mario maker occas 35€ dans un easy cash(pour eux) récemment
nakata
posted
the 04/06/2018 at 07:03 PM
Shincloud
tu as commandé sur internet ou en magasin ?
Je voulais zelda TP sur Wii U et FE echoes mais sold out en 10 min sur le web et nada dans les micromania d'Aix
...
shincloud
posted
the 04/06/2018 at 07:07 PM
nakata
Directement sur l'application, sur le site c'était mort
barberousse
posted
the 04/06/2018 at 07:29 PM
La ludothèque de la Switch jusqu’en 2020.
guiguif
posted
the 04/06/2018 at 07:31 PM
Ptin j'ai vu ça hier, mais c'etait trop tard
(Bon apres j'ai deja pratiquement tout les jeux)
gat
posted
the 04/06/2018 at 07:35 PM
barberousse
Nop. Il manque Devil's Third.
warminos
posted
the 04/06/2018 at 07:52 PM
shincloud
Arf je savais pas qu’il fallait passer par l’appli, j’ai vu le site hier et j’me suis dit que c’était finis. Bon bah pour la prochaine fois alors
zakovu
posted
the 04/06/2018 at 08:06 PM
Je connaissais pas du tout, merci bcp =)
nakata
posted
the 04/06/2018 at 08:12 PM
shincloud
l'appli ? Sur PC yavait plus de stock c quoi c binse ? ...
cyr
posted
the 04/06/2018 at 08:26 PM
il y a eu un mario tennis sur wii u?
barberousse
posted
the 04/06/2018 at 09:14 PM
gat
Je suis sûr qu’au chiotte ça devient un bon jeu.
gat
posted
the 04/06/2018 at 09:16 PM
barberousse
Il serait dans son élément.
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Je voulais zelda TP sur Wii U et FE echoes mais sold out en 10 min sur le web et nada dans les micromania d'Aix ...