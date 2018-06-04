profile
Spider-Man
name : Spider-Man
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Insomniac Games
genre : action
Spiderman PS4 Combat System
Video de gameplay du nouveau spiderman

    posted the 04/06/2018 at 04:01 PM by dabanksy
    comments (8)
    predagogue posted the 04/06/2018 at 04:03 PM
    putain mais ces animations
    birmou posted the 04/06/2018 at 04:04 PM
    Bordel de merde il est juste monstrueux
    leblogdeshacka posted the 04/06/2018 at 04:14 PM
    Putain, mais il est juste maboule
    myckes posted the 04/06/2018 at 04:16 PM
    Y'a un petit air de Infamous Second Son qui ne me deplait pas!
    lightning posted the 04/06/2018 at 04:24 PM
    C'est très dynamique
    misterpixel posted the 04/06/2018 at 04:25 PM
    Lui il a posté 1 vidéo et op direct 90k de vues le gars
    shao posted the 04/06/2018 at 04:28 PM
    Bon, maintenant c'est sur, ça sera mon deuxième indispensable PS4 de l'année.
    kinectical posted the 04/06/2018 at 04:38 PM
    birmou j’ai carrément dit la même chose à la fin de ma vidéo ...ces hallucinant le travail de fou qu’il ont fait et en plus il reste encore quelques mois ....là claque qu’ont va se prendre en septembre
