profile
dabanksy
> blog
Spiderman PS4 Combat System
Video de gameplay du nouveau spiderman
tags :
posted the 04/06/2018 at 04:01 PM by
dabanksy
comments (
8
)
predagogue
posted
the 04/06/2018 at 04:03 PM
putain mais ces animations
birmou
posted
the 04/06/2018 at 04:04 PM
Bordel de merde il est juste monstrueux
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 04/06/2018 at 04:14 PM
Putain, mais il est juste maboule
myckes
posted
the 04/06/2018 at 04:16 PM
Y'a un petit air de Infamous Second Son qui ne me deplait pas!
lightning
posted
the 04/06/2018 at 04:24 PM
C'est très dynamique
misterpixel
posted
the 04/06/2018 at 04:25 PM
Lui il a posté 1 vidéo et op direct 90k de vues le gars
shao
posted
the 04/06/2018 at 04:28 PM
Bon, maintenant c'est sur, ça sera mon deuxième indispensable PS4 de l'année.
kinectical
posted
the 04/06/2018 at 04:38 PM
birmou
j’ai carrément dit la même chose à la fin de ma vidéo ...ces hallucinant le travail de fou qu’il ont fait et en plus il reste encore quelques mois ....là claque qu’ont va se prendre en septembre
