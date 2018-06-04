profile
CrossCode: l'A-RPG debarque sur PS4
L'Action-RPG de Radical Fish deja sortie sur Steam sortira sur PS4.
Cette version sera jouable a la PAX ce Week End.

    posted the 04/06/2018 at 12:51 PM by guiguif
    comments (9)
    justx posted the 04/06/2018 at 12:55 PM
    woooooo ca fait longtemps je l'avais oulblier....
    Par contre je trouve que les musiques collent pas trop avec l'ambiance futur / technologique du jeux...
    guiguif posted the 04/06/2018 at 12:59 PM
    je vous passes les coms qu'il y a sur le twitter du developpeur quand il a fait l'annonce du jeu sur PS4 et pas sur...
    testament posted the 04/06/2018 at 01:02 PM
    Stylé
    yogfei posted the 04/06/2018 at 01:15 PM
    Guiguif : Clairement sur switch je le prenais en plus, sur Ps4 non j'attendrais de pouvoir y jouer en portable je suis pas pressé
    guiguif posted the 04/06/2018 at 01:19 PM
    yogfei Moi je l'attend sur Vita
    darkxehanort94 posted the 04/06/2018 at 01:33 PM
    guiguif Il me semble que le développeur à pas dit non à une version Switch .
    yais9999 posted the 04/06/2018 at 01:33 PM
    guiguif
    Sur Vita Day One !
    hyoga57 posted the 04/06/2018 at 01:38 PM
    guiguif Comme d'habitude en gros...

    Need une version PS Vita...
    rbz posted the 04/06/2018 at 02:35 PM
    il abuse . mais hâte , je le suis depuis tellement longtemps ce jeu
