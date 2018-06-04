profile
articles : 5
visites since opening : 6873
megadeth > blog
code a échanger middle-earth shadow of war xbox one ( sérieux )
Avec mon pack (xbox one s) j'ai eu le code de jeu "middle-earth shadow of war" j'aimerai l'échanger contre un autre jeu que ne possède pas
    posted the 04/06/2018 at 10:48 AM by megadeth
    comments (15)
    oss137 posted the 04/06/2018 at 10:56 AM
    Que souhaite tu ?
    megadeth posted the 04/06/2018 at 11:17 AM
    oss137 je met une petite liste pour donner une idée :

    fallout 4
    hitman
    watch dog 2
    mass effect andromeda
    final fantasy 15
    lhommecornichon posted the 04/06/2018 at 11:17 AM
    Tu veux pas un code PUBG ?
    megadeth posted the 04/06/2018 at 11:28 AM
    lhommecornichon merci pour ta proposition mais ce n'est pas trop mon style de jeu
    superpanda posted the 04/06/2018 at 11:48 AM
    Ça m'intéresse
    En boîte je te propose quantum break, dishonored 2

    Ou 2 jeux de la liste :
    Batman, forza 6, lego world, black ops 3, forza horizon 2
    megadeth posted the 04/06/2018 at 11:55 AM
    superpanda , je possède déjà quantum break et dishonored 2

    Batman c'est quelle version?
    superpanda posted the 04/06/2018 at 12:01 PM
    Bin arkham knight
    megadeth posted the 04/06/2018 at 12:04 PM
    superpanda en goty?
    superpanda posted the 04/06/2018 at 12:05 PM
    megadeth non normal
    pizza3teraflopdefromage posted the 04/06/2018 at 12:39 PM
    J'ai un code ori a échanger, au cas ou.
    megadeth posted the 04/06/2018 at 01:06 PM
    pizza3teraflopdefromage je l'est sur pc
    trodark posted the 04/06/2018 at 01:26 PM
    J'ai 4 codes pour tous les Gears of War Xbox 360 si tu veux.
    ritalix posted the 04/06/2018 at 02:22 PM
    je n'ai malheureusement que Tomb Raider defitive edition a échanger
    megadeth posted the 04/06/2018 at 02:22 PM
    trodark je les est aussi
    megadeth posted the 04/06/2018 at 02:36 PM
    ritalix je l'est déjà
