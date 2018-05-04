« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Wolfenstein II : The New Colossus
name : Wolfenstein II : The New Colossus
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : N.C
genre : FPS
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Wolfenstein II / Longue vidéo "off-screen" -14 Minutes- (Up)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=sP8HPJLMSag
    posted the 04/05/2018 at 05:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (13)
    alucardk posted the 04/05/2018 at 05:03 PM
    ça m'a l'air propre.
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/05/2018 at 05:06 PM
    masharu j'ai modifié.
    masharu posted the 04/05/2018 at 05:07 PM
    nicolasgourry Pas de soucis, je sup' mon commentaire.
    rbz posted the 04/05/2018 at 05:14 PM
    pas mal mais ça va etre bien flou
    mickele posted the 04/05/2018 at 05:19 PM
    il y aussi un video de dark souls de 5min en off-screen


    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zK9_v78f0fk
    narustorm posted the 04/05/2018 at 05:21 PM
    Si le tout rentre dans la cartouche pourquoi pas
    rbz posted the 04/05/2018 at 05:22 PM
    mickele yes ça ma l'air bien propre, vivement
    darkwii posted the 04/05/2018 at 05:39 PM
    Sa l air pas mal du tout mais espérons une vidéo de meilleur qualité dans les heures a venir pour faire un jugement
    cyr posted the 04/05/2018 at 05:55 PM
    Ça me suffit amplement.
    suikoden posted the 04/05/2018 at 06:01 PM
    Je me prendrais ni l'un ni l'autre mais franchement pas mal !
    aktarus posted the 04/05/2018 at 06:30 PM
    Ah le voilà mon premier FPS sur Switch.
    oss137 posted the 04/05/2018 at 06:39 PM
    Bah voila adjugé vendu ça ma l'air tres propre jai bien fait d'attendre
    bennj posted the 04/05/2018 at 06:43 PM
    rbz pourquoi ca serait flou ? Doom était pas flou.
