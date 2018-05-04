accueil
name :
Wolfenstein II : The New Colossus
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Bethesda Softworks
developer :
N.C
genre :
FPS
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Wolfenstein II / Longue vidéo "off-screen" -14 Minutes- (Up)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=sP8HPJLMSag
posted the 04/05/2018 at 05:00 PM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (
13
)
alucardk
posted
the 04/05/2018 at 05:03 PM
ça m'a l'air propre.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 04/05/2018 at 05:06 PM
masharu
j'ai modifié.
masharu
posted
the 04/05/2018 at 05:07 PM
nicolasgourry
Pas de soucis, je sup' mon commentaire.
rbz
posted
the 04/05/2018 at 05:14 PM
pas mal mais ça va etre bien flou
mickele
posted
the 04/05/2018 at 05:19 PM
il y aussi un video de dark souls de 5min en off-screen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zK9_v78f0fk
narustorm
posted
the 04/05/2018 at 05:21 PM
Si le tout rentre dans la cartouche pourquoi pas
rbz
posted
the 04/05/2018 at 05:22 PM
mickele
yes ça ma l'air bien propre, vivement
darkwii
posted
the 04/05/2018 at 05:39 PM
Sa l air pas mal du tout mais espérons une vidéo de meilleur qualité dans les heures a venir pour faire un jugement
cyr
posted
the 04/05/2018 at 05:55 PM
Ça me suffit amplement.
suikoden
posted
the 04/05/2018 at 06:01 PM
Je me prendrais ni l'un ni l'autre mais franchement pas mal !
aktarus
posted
the 04/05/2018 at 06:30 PM
Ah le voilà mon premier FPS sur Switch.
oss137
posted
the 04/05/2018 at 06:39 PM
Bah voila adjugé vendu ça ma l'air tres propre jai bien fait d'attendre
bennj
posted
the 04/05/2018 at 06:43 PM
rbz
pourquoi ca serait flou ? Doom était pas flou.
