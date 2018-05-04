profile
name : God of War
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action
[PRECO] God of War : petite baisse de prix


Amazon - https://www.amazon.fr/gp/product/B01H1M8FK6/ref=s9_acsd_top_hd_bw_b2oeZkt_c_x_w?pf_rd_m=A1X6FK5RDHNB96&pf_rd_s=merchandised-search-5&pf_rd_r=J7JN3QYH1CDQ14YCJCV8&pf_rd_t=101&pf_rd_p=cf415774-0731-5eb6-9c0c-b3a7a6ec3474&pf_rd_i=2580753031
    posted the 04/05/2018 at 11:32 AM by gat
    comments (10)
    predagogue posted the 04/05/2018 at 11:37 AM
    comme d'hab, le jeu est a 60/70€ sur amazon, puis il baisse jusqu'a 52€ en moyenne
    icebergbrulant posted the 04/05/2018 at 11:37 AM


    Il ne faut pas oublier Yakuza 6 qui sort 3 jours avant pour seulement 44,99 euros
    Le pauvre
    voxen posted the 04/05/2018 at 11:44 AM
    ouaip
    biboys posted the 04/05/2018 at 11:45 AM
    Plus que 15 jours
    misterpixel posted the 04/05/2018 at 11:47 AM
    Ah enfin
    icebergbrulant posted the 04/05/2018 at 11:49 AM
    voxen Ne sois pas triste, septembre, c'est bientôt

    http://goo.gl/images/J4LBKG
    voxen posted the 04/05/2018 at 11:51 AM
    icebergbrulant septembre j'ai déjà trois jeux au comptoir, ce mois où je vais être malheureux et heureux à la fois
    segadream posted the 04/05/2018 at 12:06 PM
    Yakuza 6 en geosse priorité, ce god of war je le prendrais peut être quans il sera à 20 ou 30 euros max ^^
    docteurdeggman posted the 04/05/2018 at 12:09 PM
    Putain ce gif
    whookid posted the 04/05/2018 at 12:22 PM
    Par contre le collector est toujours a 79euros du coup je vais le préco chez Micro pour l'avoir plus tôt
