10 / 08 / 2016
name :
God of War
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Computer Entertainment
genre :
action
gat
gat
> blog
[PRECO] God of War : petite baisse de prix
Amazon
-
https://www.amazon.fr/gp/product/B01H1M8FK6/ref=s9_acsd_top_hd_bw_b2oeZkt_c_x_w?pf_rd_m=A1X6FK5RDHNB96&pf_rd_s=merchandised-search-5&pf_rd_r=J7JN3QYH1CDQ14YCJCV8&pf_rd_t=101&pf_rd_p=cf415774-0731-5eb6-9c0c-b3a7a6ec3474&pf_rd_i=2580753031
posted the 04/05/2018 at 11:32 AM by
gat
comments (
10
)
predagogue
posted
the 04/05/2018 at 11:37 AM
comme d'hab, le jeu est a 60/70€ sur amazon, puis il baisse jusqu'a 52€ en moyenne
icebergbrulant
posted
the 04/05/2018 at 11:37 AM
Il ne faut pas oublier Yakuza 6 qui sort 3 jours avant pour seulement 44,99 euros
Le pauvre
voxen
posted
the 04/05/2018 at 11:44 AM
ouaip
biboys
posted
the 04/05/2018 at 11:45 AM
Plus que 15 jours
misterpixel
posted
the 04/05/2018 at 11:47 AM
Ah enfin
icebergbrulant
posted
the 04/05/2018 at 11:49 AM
voxen
Ne sois pas triste, septembre, c'est bientôt
http://goo.gl/images/J4LBKG
voxen
posted
the 04/05/2018 at 11:51 AM
icebergbrulant
septembre j'ai déjà trois jeux au comptoir, ce mois où je vais être malheureux et heureux à la fois
segadream
posted
the 04/05/2018 at 12:06 PM
Yakuza 6 en geosse priorité, ce god of war je le prendrais peut être quans il sera à 20 ou 30 euros max ^^
docteurdeggman
posted
the 04/05/2018 at 12:09 PM
Putain ce gif
whookid
posted
the 04/05/2018 at 12:22 PM
Par contre le collector est toujours a 79euros du coup je vais le préco chez Micro pour l'avoir plus tôt
