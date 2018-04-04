profile
hijikatamayora13
Un peu de publicités JV rétro en bonne qualité.
Un petit retour en arrière ça fait jamais de mal.



Bonus

    posted the 04/04/2018 at 07:18 PM by hijikatamayora13
    comments (5)
    arngrim posted the 04/04/2018 at 07:27 PM
    Ces pubs sont cultes!
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 04/04/2018 at 07:29 PM
    arngrim Ça nous rajeunit pas mine de rien
    arngrim posted the 04/04/2018 at 07:35 PM
    hijikatamayora13 Pauvres vieux que nous sommes!
    docteurdeggman posted the 04/04/2018 at 07:53 PM
    La belle époque
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 04/04/2018 at 07:57 PM
    J'ai appris récemment que Patrick Borg (Vf de Goku) était également maitre Sega
