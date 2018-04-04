accueil
hijikatamayora13
> blog
Un peu de publicités JV rétro en bonne qualité.
Un petit retour en arrière ça fait jamais de mal.
Bonus
tags :
pub
retro.
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/04/2018 at 07:18 PM by
hijikatamayora13
comments (
5
)
arngrim
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 07:27 PM
Ces pubs sont cultes!
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 07:29 PM
arngrim
Ça nous rajeunit pas mine de rien
arngrim
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 07:35 PM
hijikatamayora13
Pauvres vieux que nous sommes!
docteurdeggman
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 07:53 PM
La belle époque
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 07:57 PM
J'ai appris récemment que Patrick Borg (Vf de Goku) était également maitre Sega
