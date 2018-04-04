accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Spider-Man
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Insomniac Games
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
Ps4 : Aperçu des principales exclusivités à venir
Ps4
Voici une Information concernant la Ps4 :
La date du jeu Spider-Man dévoilée, on peut avoir déjà un aperçu des exclusivités à venir sur Ps4 :
De quoi faire, surtout en septembre de cette année, avec deux gros jeux en 3 jours d'intervalle...
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/spider-man-ps4-releases-september-7th-2018.33923/page-11#post-6334695
posted the 04/04/2018 at 06:22 PM by link49
gat
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 06:24 PM
FF VII et DS, tu peux les basculer pour 2020.
misterpixel
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 06:24 PM
Shenmue 3 comme FF7 ne sont pas des exclusivités, par contre il manque WiLD.
revans
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 06:24 PM
medievil? heu ce jeu a était annoncé quand?
link49
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 06:25 PM
Je pense que Square-Enix a été ravi d'apprendre la date de Spider-Man aujourd'hui...
leonr4
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 06:26 PM
De quoi bien gérer 2018 et 2019
misterpixel
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 06:26 PM
revans
PSX
revans
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 06:27 PM
misterpixel
c'était quand sa?
y'a eu un remake ou c'est juste le remaster bizarre ?
link49
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 06:28 PM
Revans
Le remake a été annoncé :
https://www.actugaming.net/psx-2017-medievil-sera-bientot-de-retour-ps4-121305/
ici...
revans
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 06:29 PM
link49
ha ouai sa, j'ai crue que c'était un blague, c'est juste un remaster au vue de la vidéo.
link49
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 06:30 PM
Revans
Personnellement, ce jeu ne m'intéresse pas du tout...
misterpixel
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 06:31 PM
revans
Je sais pas ce qu’il en sera, en tout cas il est culte et ça sera Day One c’est clair et net !
biboys
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 06:31 PM
Et en février ont n'a eu le sublime shadow collossus.
revans
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 06:32 PM
misterpixel
la version psp en 4K
biboys
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 06:33 PM
misterpixel
ca reste des exclus temporaire,malgré tout.
link49
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 06:33 PM
Misterpixel
je pense qu'ils ont mis les jeux ne sortant pas sur les autres consoles, PC mis à part donc...
racsnk
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 06:38 PM
Dragon Quest Xi n'est pas une exclu.
Pareil pour Shenmue 3.
