Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Spider-Man
53
Likes
Likers
name : Spider-Man
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Insomniac Games
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
332
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 16287
visites since opening : 18308143
link49 > blog
all
Ps4 : Aperçu des principales exclusivités à venir
Ps4


Voici une Information concernant la Ps4 :



La date du jeu Spider-Man dévoilée, on peut avoir déjà un aperçu des exclusivités à venir sur Ps4 :



De quoi faire, surtout en septembre de cette année, avec deux gros jeux en 3 jours d'intervalle...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/spider-man-ps4-releases-september-7th-2018.33923/page-11#post-6334695
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/04/2018 at 06:22 PM by link49
    comments (16)
    gat posted the 04/04/2018 at 06:24 PM
    FF VII et DS, tu peux les basculer pour 2020.
    misterpixel posted the 04/04/2018 at 06:24 PM
    Shenmue 3 comme FF7 ne sont pas des exclusivités, par contre il manque WiLD.
    revans posted the 04/04/2018 at 06:24 PM
    medievil? heu ce jeu a était annoncé quand?
    link49 posted the 04/04/2018 at 06:25 PM
    Je pense que Square-Enix a été ravi d'apprendre la date de Spider-Man aujourd'hui...
    leonr4 posted the 04/04/2018 at 06:26 PM
    De quoi bien gérer 2018 et 2019
    misterpixel posted the 04/04/2018 at 06:26 PM
    revans PSX
    revans posted the 04/04/2018 at 06:27 PM
    misterpixel c'était quand sa?
    y'a eu un remake ou c'est juste le remaster bizarre ?
    link49 posted the 04/04/2018 at 06:28 PM
    Revans Le remake a été annoncé : https://www.actugaming.net/psx-2017-medievil-sera-bientot-de-retour-ps4-121305/ ici...
    revans posted the 04/04/2018 at 06:29 PM
    link49 ha ouai sa, j'ai crue que c'était un blague, c'est juste un remaster au vue de la vidéo.
    link49 posted the 04/04/2018 at 06:30 PM
    Revans Personnellement, ce jeu ne m'intéresse pas du tout...
    misterpixel posted the 04/04/2018 at 06:31 PM
    revans Je sais pas ce qu’il en sera, en tout cas il est culte et ça sera Day One c’est clair et net !
    biboys posted the 04/04/2018 at 06:31 PM
    Et en février ont n'a eu le sublime shadow collossus.
    revans posted the 04/04/2018 at 06:32 PM
    misterpixel la version psp en 4K
    biboys posted the 04/04/2018 at 06:33 PM
    misterpixel ca reste des exclus temporaire,malgré tout.
    link49 posted the 04/04/2018 at 06:33 PM
    Misterpixel je pense qu'ils ont mis les jeux ne sortant pas sur les autres consoles, PC mis à part donc...
    racsnk posted the 04/04/2018 at 06:38 PM
    Dragon Quest Xi n'est pas une exclu.

    Pareil pour Shenmue 3.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre