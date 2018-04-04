accueil
In The End There Will Be Only Chaos!
profile
53
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Spider-Man
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Insomniac Games
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
52
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
leonr4
articles :
484
visites since opening :
649159
leonr4
> blog
Spider-Man : Nouvelles Images
Maintenant qu'on connait la date de sortie de
Spider-Man
, qui est fixée pour le 07 septembre prochain.
En plus de cette date, place à quelques screenshots :
GI
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/04/2018 at 05:42 PM by
leonr4
comments (
14
)
gat
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 05:46 PM
Ca va sharer sa mère.
arkos
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 05:47 PM
Magnifique
Image du Shocker
http://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2018/14/3/1522856842-image.png
misterpixel
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 05:48 PM
Ma PS4 n’aura jamais autant carburée en une seule année, manque plus que Dreams soit annoncé pour cette année aussi.
arrrghl
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 05:48 PM
putain le costume du spider-man noir !!
nawak
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 05:50 PM
Sublime
youtube06
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 05:50 PM
Je suis trop hypé my godness ! :O
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 05:50 PM
arkos
Classe
koji
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 05:55 PM
bon le mode photo c'etait obliger la.
mad1
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 06:01 PM
Un mode photo et c'est bon.
leonr4
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 06:04 PM
mad1
C'est confirmé pour le mode photo
carapuce
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 06:05 PM
On pourra faire des selfies
mad1
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 06:09 PM
leonr4
Ah Non? Cool alors, ça sera mon jeu de Noël avec Shenmue 3 (j'espère).
carapuce
J'espère bien, c'est très dans l'esprit Spiderman.
princedupersil01
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 06:18 PM
Venom suit please!!!!!
superpanda
posted
the 04/04/2018 at 06:28 PM
Jaloux
