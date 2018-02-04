profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
guiguif
Le Metroidvania "Chasm" se date enfin + Nouveau Trailer


Apres 5 ans d'attentes, Chasm sortira enfin cet été sur PS4, Vita et PC.

Nouveau trailer
    posted the 04/02/2018 at 07:47 PM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    maxleresistant posted the 04/02/2018 at 08:02 PM
    Pas mal
    kuroni posted the 04/02/2018 at 08:09 PM
    Omg, oui !
    Enfin !
    Plus que Cryamore et j aurai eu tous les jeux que j attendais.
    kali posted the 04/02/2018 at 08:45 PM
    excervecyanide posted the 04/02/2018 at 08:53 PM
    ça fait drôlement penser à une genre de suite que pourrait avoir wonderboy IV
    indus posted the 04/02/2018 at 09:03 PM
    Excervecyanide Tout le monde te prend, à juste titre, pour un guignol ici. Pourquoi restes-tu ?
    seganintendo posted the 04/02/2018 at 09:03 PM
    Sympa j espère que les musiques le seront tout autant.
