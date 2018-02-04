Mes notes

-F- = Fini

EA = Early Access / demo

QB = Qwerty Bitch ... jeu uniquement en qwerty et sans mapping des touches, Fuck U !!!

En gras, obtient une demi-étoile de plus !



En cours de session : Final Fantasy 15 (3/5)



[5 étoiles]

aucuns



[4 étoiles]

The flame in the flood -F-

Nine parchments -F-

Iconoclast -F-

Assassin's Creed Origins -F-

Spellforce III



[3 étoiles]

My time at Portia EA

Hand of fate QB

Community inc.

Heroes of monkey tavern -F-

A.T.O.M EA

Dungeon of Dredmor

Blossom Tale the spleeping king -F-

Redeemer -F-

Fallen Region

Yonder the clood catcher

Tokyo Xanadu ex+

Star crawlers

The Legend of Heroes cold steel 2 -F-

Ninokuni 2 -F-

Dark quest 2 -F-

Absolver

Hyper light drifter

Eternal Lore

Legrand lagacy QB

Mulaka -F-

Nanoui -F-

Enoch underground QB

Halcyon lightspeed ed°

Avernum 3

Regalia of men and monarch

Final Fantasy 12



[2 étoiles]

Prodigy tactics

Wonderboy the dragon's trap

Avencast rise of the mage

Seven the days long gone

Romancing saga 2 remake

Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - slaps & bean

Snake pass

Zwei the Arges adventure

Realms of magic

Chronicles of vinland

Sword of the stars pit osmium

Dragon knight



[1 étoile]

The monk & the warrior : the heart of the king QB