darkshao
Mes Notes : autre série de jeux testés !
Mes notes
-F- = Fini
EA = Early Access / demo
QB = Qwerty Bitch ... jeu uniquement en qwerty et sans mapping des touches, Fuck U !!!
En gras, obtient une demi-étoile de plus !

En cours de session : Final Fantasy 15 (3/5)

[5 étoiles]
aucuns

[4 étoiles]
The flame in the flood -F-
Nine parchments -F-
Iconoclast -F-
Assassin's Creed Origins -F-
Spellforce III

[3 étoiles]
My time at Portia EA
Hand of fate QB
Community inc.
Heroes of monkey tavern -F-
A.T.O.M EA
Dungeon of Dredmor
Blossom Tale the spleeping king -F-
Redeemer -F-
Fallen Region
Yonder the clood catcher
Tokyo Xanadu ex+
Star crawlers
The Legend of Heroes cold steel 2 -F-
Ninokuni 2 -F-
Dark quest 2 -F-
Absolver
Hyper light drifter
Eternal Lore
Legrand lagacy QB
Mulaka -F-
Nanoui -F-
Enoch underground QB
Halcyon lightspeed ed°
Avernum 3
Regalia of men and monarch
Final Fantasy 12

[2 étoiles]
Prodigy tactics
Wonderboy the dragon's trap
Avencast rise of the mage
Seven the days long gone
Romancing saga 2 remake
Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - slaps & bean
Snake pass
Zwei the Arges adventure
Realms of magic
Chronicles of vinland
Sword of the stars pit osmium
Dragon knight

[1 étoile]
The monk & the warrior : the heart of the king QB
    posted the 04/02/2018 at 04:42 PM by darkshao
    comments (1)
    arquion posted the 04/02/2018 at 05:09 PM
    [2 étoiles] Wonderboy the dragon's trap
    c'est dur, très dur...
