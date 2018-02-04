Mes notes
-F- = Fini
EA = Early Access / demo
QB = Qwerty Bitch ... jeu uniquement en qwerty et sans mapping des touches, Fuck U !!!
En gras, obtient une demi-étoile de plus !
En cours de session : Final Fantasy 15 (3/5)
[5 étoiles]
aucuns
[4 étoiles]
The flame in the flood -F-
Nine parchments -F-
Iconoclast -F-
Assassin's Creed Origins -F-
Spellforce III
[3 étoiles]
My time at Portia EA
Hand of fate QB
Community inc.
Heroes of monkey tavern -F-
A.T.O.M EA
Dungeon of Dredmor
Blossom Tale the spleeping king -F-
Redeemer -F-
Fallen Region
Yonder the clood catcher
Tokyo Xanadu ex+
Star crawlers
The Legend of Heroes cold steel 2 -F-
Ninokuni 2 -F-
Dark quest 2 -F-
Absolver
Hyper light drifter
Eternal Lore
Legrand lagacy QB
Mulaka -F-
Nanoui -F-
Enoch underground QB
Halcyon lightspeed ed°
Avernum 3
Regalia of men and monarch
Final Fantasy 12
[2 étoiles]
Prodigy tactics
Wonderboy the dragon's trap
Avencast rise of the mage
Seven the days long gone
Romancing saga 2 remake
Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - slaps & bean
Snake pass
Zwei the Arges adventure
Realms of magic
Chronicles of vinland
Sword of the stars pit osmium
Dragon knight
[1 étoile]
The monk & the warrior : the heart of the king QB
posted the 04/02/2018 at 04:38 PM by darkshao
c'est dur, très dur...