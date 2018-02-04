profile
Xbox et NS : Crash Bandicoot baisse de prix !
    posted the 04/02/2018 at 04:04 PM by negan
    comments (10)
    rockin posted the 04/02/2018 at 04:39 PM
    Avec l'offre Fnac en Mars , ou tu achetais 40 euros de carte pour 30 euros , + les 10 euros offert sur le jeu , il revenait à 20 euros , a ce prix la je l'ai pris
    negan posted the 04/02/2018 at 04:45 PM
    rockin Merde j'ai louper :/
    anakaris posted the 04/02/2018 at 04:54 PM
    negan sur PS4 il est à 30€, superiaur vérchion
    negan posted the 04/02/2018 at 04:55 PM
    anakaris Non J'ai la Superior console donc
    anakaris posted the 04/02/2018 at 04:58 PM
    negan la Xbox One c'est le superior chauffage de chambre s'too
    negan posted the 04/02/2018 at 04:58 PM
    anakaris La X c'est la vie
    anakaris posted the 04/02/2018 at 05:01 PM
    negan Le X c'est la vie tu veux dire
    negan posted the 04/02/2018 at 05:02 PM
    anakaris
    anakaris posted the 04/02/2018 at 05:04 PM
    negan j'ai encore niqué l'article d'un pro-M j'suis content
    calishnikov posted the 04/02/2018 at 05:05 PM
    Day one sur Switch
