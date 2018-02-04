accueil
Xbox et NS : Crash Bandicoot baisse de prix !
35 euros
https://www.amazon.fr/ACTIVISION-Crash-Bandicoot-N-Sane-Trilogy/dp/B07BB94YFQ/ref=sr_1_sc_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1522684985&sr=8-2-spell&keywords=crash+nandicoot
.
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/02/2018 at 04:04 PM by
negan
comments (
10
)
rockin
posted
the 04/02/2018 at 04:39 PM
Avec l'offre Fnac en Mars , ou tu achetais 40 euros de carte pour 30 euros , + les 10 euros offert sur le jeu , il revenait à 20 euros , a ce prix la je l'ai pris
negan
posted
the 04/02/2018 at 04:45 PM
rockin
Merde j'ai louper :/
anakaris
posted
the 04/02/2018 at 04:54 PM
negan
sur PS4 il est à 30€, superiaur vérchion
negan
posted
the 04/02/2018 at 04:55 PM
anakaris
Non J'ai la Superior console donc
anakaris
posted
the 04/02/2018 at 04:58 PM
negan
la Xbox One c'est le superior chauffage de chambre s'too
negan
posted
the 04/02/2018 at 04:58 PM
anakaris
La X c'est la vie
anakaris
posted
the 04/02/2018 at 05:01 PM
negan
L
e
X c'est la vie tu veux dire
negan
posted
the 04/02/2018 at 05:02 PM
anakaris
anakaris
posted
the 04/02/2018 at 05:04 PM
negan
j'ai encore niqué l'article d'un pro-M j'suis content
calishnikov
posted
the 04/02/2018 at 05:05 PM
Day one sur Switch
